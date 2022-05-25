ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Ansley Brent

By Sports Reporter
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsley Brent was born and raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She graduated from the University...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Southern Miss splits on dramatic Day 3 of C-USA Tournament

The Southern Miss baseball team is still in the regional host conversation, trying to build its case with a strong showing in the Conference USA Tournament at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. Golden Eagles taking on UTSA in a winner’s bracket game this morning, huge spot for both teams. Loser...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport High celebrates first Field Day

It’s been a sunny and sweltering day here on the Gulf Coast and some high schoolers are taking full advantage. Today was Field Day at Gulfport High and it’s the school’s first one. The rattle of locusts and the searing heat herald the end of another school...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

USM grabs 4-3 win over UAB in C-USA Tournament opener

The Southern Miss baseball team is getting a day off earlier than expected after winning its after-dark match-up against UAB on the first day of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament. In a game that had pretty much everything, USM took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
wxxv25.com

Moss Point High seniors take turns crossing the graduation stage

Tonight, Moss Point High seniors crossed the stage to snag their diplomas. The graduation was held at the school’s Danzler Stadium where they were able to celebrate together under the sun-setting sky. The class was made up of 106 Tigers all eagerly waiting to get their diplomas and hug...
wxxv25.com

Resurrection Catholic baseball wins first-ever state title

There’s a new state champion of the 1A baseball world and for the first time ever that champion is Resurrection Catholic. Let the dogpile commence at Trustmark Park in Pearl as the Eagles put the finishing touches on a 4-0 complete game shutout in game two over North State champion Biggersville.
PEARL, MS
wxxv25.com

39th annual Memorial Day Blowout returns to the Gulf Coast

Rev those engines South Mississippi because the 39th annual Memorial Blow Out is back in Gulfport. The weekend long event held at Gulfport Dragway will host 100 acres of exciting features such as racing, music, games, vendors, and more. Some of the games featured at the event include ring tosses,...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave’s own Paul Overstreet coming home to South Mississippi

One of the most prolific songwriters in country music grew up in South Mississippi, and he’s coming home again to display his talents. Paul Overstreet, who spent most of his youth in Vancleave, will play The Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula on July 8. Tickets are on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com as well as at Scranton’s Restaurant.
VANCLEAVE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagles
wxxv25.com

Get lost in time at the dinosaur exhibit opening at Mississippi Aquarium

There’s a new attraction at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport that is dino-mite!. Your ticket for the Mississippi Aquarium will also double as a passport to Pangea for their new Dinosaurs around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibit. MDEQ Geologist James Starnes said, “Right here in Mississippi, we do have quite a number of dinosaurs that have been found. Our dinosaur age rocks are actually northeast Mississippi, but we have hydrosaurus that have been found here. We got ceratopsians, which are relatives of the triceratops, that have been found here.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

AC fire at MGCCC West Harrison campus damages a building

Harrison County Fire Rescue was called out early this morning for a fire alarm at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s West Harrison County campus. Long Beach Fire Department also responded to battle an air conditioner fire in one of the buildings. The fire caused some fire and smoke damage...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Day Weekend events around the Gulf Coast

The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is bringing back its popular concert ‘Sounds by the Sea.’ That event begins at 6 Saturday and it is free. If you miss that performance the orchestra will host another Sounds by the Sea tribute at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pascagoula High Performing Arts Center.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
wxxv25.com

Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off returns to the Coast this weekend

Mud bug lovers of the Gulf Coast, the Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off is back in action this weekend with more fun than ever. This event is the largest one-day crawfish event on the Gulf Coast and will feature more than 25 teams all looking to compete for the title of best crawfish in Downtown Ocean Springs.
SEAFOOD
wxxv25.com

Man wanted in North Carolina in wife’s death arrested in Biloxi

A man suspected of killing his wife in North Carolina was arrested in Biloxi early this morning. Biloxi Police arrested Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez. He is in the Harrison County jail awaiting extradition to Greenville, North Carolina. He is charged with murder. The...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula mother starts GoFundMe for formula shortage

Although baby formula shipments have been arriving in the U.S, shelves are still empty across South Mississippi. Mothers are turning to social media to help get formula and one mother started a GoFundMe to help her baby and others across the Coast. Brianna Boren is apart of the WIC program,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Reeves Elementary teachers earn Golden Crayon award

Three teachers at Reeves Elementary School went above and beyond for one of their students this past school year. This year, Long Beach School District honored a few teachers with the annual Golden Crayon Award. This honor is awarded to people that make their school district a little bit brighter.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Ribbon cutting for Community Bank on Howard Avenue in Biloxi

The City of Biloxi showed its support during the grand opening of Community Bank on Howard Avenue today. The 15,000 square foot bank has three floors, 22 offices, two rooftop terraces, and 23 employees. In efforts to revitalize Biloxi, the construction of this bank works to look toward the future.
wxxv25.com

Memorial Day enforcement period starts Friday for MHP

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, you can expect more traffic along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and more state troopers as well. Mississippi Highway Patrol is kicking off its Memorial Day enforcement period beginning at midnight and running through Monday night. Trooper Cal Robertson says to beware of the fatal...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy