Ansley Brent

There’s a new attraction at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport that is dino-mite!. Your ticket for the Mississippi Aquarium will also double as a passport to Pangea for their new Dinosaurs around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibit. MDEQ Geologist James Starnes said, “Right here in Mississippi, we do have quite a number of dinosaurs that have been found. Our dinosaur age rocks are actually northeast Mississippi, but we have hydrosaurus that have been found here. We got ceratopsians, which are relatives of the triceratops, that have been found here.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO