ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kanye West’s 2020 Election Fund Was Allegedly Hacked To Pay Off Credit Card Bills

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDafS_0fqJKR7W00

There weren’t too many of us out there who actually thought Kanye West could pull off a successful presidential run during the 2020 Election, but at least we gave him points for dreaming big. Of course, all of that went out the window with the reminder of his now-infamous “slavery was a choice” comment, not to mention the lingering negative reactions regarding his devotion to Donald Trump and MAGA.

His failed campaign seems to be getting even more bad press following a new report that claims Kanye 2020 was subjected to a fraud scheme that resulted in thousands being stolen to pay off credit card bills.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

TMZ was able to obtain a letter that Ye’s election board sent to the Federal Election Committee after they flagged transactions that looked suspicious. Following an investigation, Kanye 2020 discovered their account was accessed three times between December and February and failed to successfully get reimbursed by First Bank of Wyoming.

Read below to see what West’s campaign wrote in their letter to Michael Dobi of the FEC’s Reports Analysis Division:

“Mr. Dobi,

In response to the RFAl letter dated April 17. 2022, it has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation. Alter investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pav his own credit card. It was reported to First Bank of Wyoming and a stop-pay was put in place to protect against future unauthorized charges. The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment via ACH. Please let us know If vou have further questions.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Hey, you win some and you lose some. At least Yeezy has an upcoming redesign collaboration with McDonalds to look forward too — we’re sure he’ll be able to have it his way at Micky Ds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKOjv_0fqJKR7W00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Suffers Major Legal Loss Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

As the ongoing dispute between Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian continues, the rapper has lost his renowned divorce attorney. The Blast obtained new legal documents which indicate that Samantha Spector, Kanye's divorce lawyer, has pulled out of the family law case. The relationship between the lawyer and client had...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West 2020 Campaign Committee Claims Someone Stole Thousands To Pay Bills: Report

His future political ambitions remain unclear after his failed presidential bid for the 2020 election, but someone has been investigating alleged fraud in Kanye West's camp. There have been several accusations made against West in regards to his bid for the Oval Office, with many alleging that the mogul partnered with the far-right in an attempt to split the Democratic vote for a Republican victory. As those accusations simmer, TMZ reported that West's campaign committee made a revelation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

Kanye West Shares First Look At Redesigned McDonald’s Packaging

Kanye West is taking to Instagram to announce his latest collaboration. On Monday (May 23), the rapper/producer posted a picture of a new McDonald’s packaging collaboration he did with designer Naoto Fukasawa to “reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”. The IG main post came just after ‘Ye posted an IG...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Trump
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

688
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy