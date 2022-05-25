Live Oak Brewing Company

Arbor Food Park, on East 12th St, is one of the newer food trailer parks in Austin. There’s plenty of parking in a small dirt lot (and plenty more on the street if that ever fills up), well-spaced picnic tables, and ample tree shade. But it’s the star-studded lineup of new Austin food trucks that sets this food park apart from some of the others. So what spots can you find here? Currently, there’s Cuantos Tacos, serving Mexico City-style taco, Sammataro serving pizza, and more. The food park is BYOB, so swing by Quickie Pickie down the street for a 6-pack or some wine.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO