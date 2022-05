OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local coffee shop in Oshkosh offers a generous system that looks after anyone who may be in need. Planet Perk has what they call a ‘Pay it Forward board’, where customers can pay for a meal or drink, then leave a ticket behind that someone in need can use for free, no questions asked.

