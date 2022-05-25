ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

All DRS baseball teams have at least one win

New Prague Times
 3 days ago

Through the third weekend of play in the DRS Amateur Baseball League, every team has recorded at least one victory. The Montgomery Mallards continue to hold the league lead with a 5-1 record. They were defeated by Elko, 11-3, Friday, May 20. Sunday, May 22 the Mallards downed St. Benedict,...

newpraguetimes.com

Comments / 0

New Prague Times

Town Ball Tour runs into Veseli

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, holding microphone, had an impromptu race with young fans during the Town Ball Tour at Veseli the evening of Thursday, May 26. During the busy evening FOX9 news anchors talked with current and former baseball players of the Veseli Warriors and featured the ballpark east of New Prague. There was also free ice cream and music by the Trouba Troubadours. The evening capped off with the Warriors taking on the Belle Plaine Tigers. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
VESELI, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
New Prague Times

NPHS Class of 2022 celebrates!

New Prague High School’s Class of 2022 celebrates at the end of its graduation ceremony at Trojan Stadium on the evening of Friday, May 27. The class of more than 300 students marked the occasion with their families and friends. The evening included creative speeches, music from the New Prague High School’s band and choir and feelings of accomplishment and pride. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
OWATONNA, MN
visitlakeville.org

What’s Cooking Lakeville, Minnesota?

You don’t have to leave the Lakeville, MN area to find delicious food and great service. Whether you’re craving a juicy burger, a gourmet steak dinner or a delish cupcake, the Lakeville area has what you’re looking for!. Taste your way through these 14 restaurants in the...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced. Rock band Warrant, with the 1990 hit “Cherry Pie,” tops the lineup, joining previously announced Lita Ford and FireHouse. RibFest weekend kicks off Thursday, August 4th, with country artist Craig...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
WATKINS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
MINNESOTA STATE
New Prague Times

Joan M. Glende, 88

Joan M. Glende, age 89 of Waterville, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Traditions of Waterville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Canice Catholic Church, Kilkenny on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
WATERVILLE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

