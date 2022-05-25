All DRS baseball teams have at least one win

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO