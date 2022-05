Starting in June, the city of Columbia will offer 14 youth summer lunch sites across the community. Serving "free, nutritious lunches" for children and teenagers under the age of 18, the city said in a news release Thursday the sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to Aug. 19, with an exception of the Lunch in the Park program at Douglass Park, which will operate June 6 through Aug. 5.

