HNN News Brief (May 25, 2022)

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered light showers. Trade wind weather for Hawaii and big waves on the south shorelines. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist into this afternoon, followed by weaker trade winds from tonight through this weekend. In addition, stable and dry atmospheric conditions will remain in place. High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward facing slopes. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south facing shores from noon today through early Sunday. Surf heights could reach the advisory level of 10 ft (face value) later today through Saturday night, then to the warning level of 15 ft (face value) late Tuesday through Wednesday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO