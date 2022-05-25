ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPkS3_0fqJG5bV00

With everyone on the show being some type of parent figure, today was hard.  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew spoke on the school shooting that happened in Ulvade, Texas at Robb Elementary.  The mass shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during the massacre and also shot his grandma before going to the school.

Rock T and Eva speak on how they felt especially with having young children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 95.5

These Ohio Cities Rank as The Deadliest in The Country

CBS News recently did some research, and they’ve reported that five different cities in Ohio rank among the deadliest places to live in the United States. The list was reportedly put together using 2019 crime numbers from the FBI. From lowest to highest, the deadliest Ohio cities are: #57, Toledo, with a murder rate of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy