The 12 Best Deals from Macy’s Epic Memorial Sale You’ll Want to Snag ASAP

By Alyssa Longobucco
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some retailers that have gained a reputation for their massive holiday sales, and Macy’s is one of them. From Friends and Family events to all the major holidays — Memorial Day included — Macy’s is consistently pulling out all the stops to bring customers the best selection of home...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Apartment Therapy

10 of the Coolest Memorial Day Deals on Fans and ACs

It may be hard to believe, but Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and with it comes scores of sales you won’t want to miss. You can score deals on everything from mattresses and sofas to rugs and every kitchen must-have under the sun. Speaking of sun, Memorial Day is also known as the unofficial start of summer, and with summer comes the heat. If your AC has seen better days or you could use a new desk fan, this holiday weekend is the perfect time to save big on your next cooling appliance. We scoured our favorite retailers and rounded up 10 of the best fan and AC Memorial Day deals from places like Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, and yes, even Dyson. It’s time to save big and stay cool.
Apartment Therapy

Made In’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Their Popular Carbon Steel Skillet That’s Always Selling Out

When we hear “sale” and “Made In” in the same sentence, we get pretty excited — so much so that we can’t help but tell you all about it as quickly as possible! For anyone hoping to make the most of the warm weather this year, look no further than the Made In Memorial Day Sale. This not-to-be-missed event includes tons of summer cooking essentials for up to 30 percent off, now through May 31.
Apartment Therapy

Staub’s Offering Incredible Memorial Day Deals on Their Classic Cocotte and More Favorite Cookware

Home cooks and pro chefs alike agree that Staub makes some of the best-looking cookware on the market — but that’s not the only reason we keep coming back for more. We’re also in it for the high-quality craftsmanship and lasts-for-generations durability. While best-known for their iconic customer faves, like that enameled Dutch oven, Staub’s collection is surprisingly diverse. The oval baking dish is a sleeper hit, and the grill pan is a must for steak night.
Apartment Therapy

7 Outdoor Decorating Tips for Enjoying Whatever Outside Space You Have — Big or Small

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer’s definitely here, but it’s never too late to start sprucing up your backyard, deck, patio, or even a tiny terrace with outdoor furniture, textiles, lights, and special entertaining touches. Outside decor trends don’t shift quite as quickly as interior ones do, but that doesn’t mean changes aren’t afoot at all in the outdoor market. You can do plenty of things to make your space feel fresh for 2022, and with just a few key tips, hanging out solo or hosting a group can be so much easier and more enjoyable.
Martha Stewart
Apartment Therapy

Is This Grandma-Approved Trend The Next Fashion-to-Home Crossover?

What happens in the world of fashion often trickles down to the home market a season or two later, and I’ve got my eye on a fashion trend that seems to be headed homeward. Last summer, a surprising trend emerged in clothing: The return of crocheted granny squares. Reporting on the trend last spring Glamour said, “Blame Dior, Gabriela Hearst, or Valentino for the resurgence of the retro design technique — or Parsons student, style icon, and Second Daughter, Ella Emhoff [stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris], who posts crocheted creations all over her Instagram.” Crocheted granny squares were suddenly everywhere! Last summer, the Wall Street Journal ran a story on the trend under the headline “Crochet Clothes: Not Just for Grannies Anymore” and the WSJ magazine included a Miu Miu jacket in a fall fashion feature.
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Now Sells A Dupe of Anthro’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror for Less than $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m like anyone else: I like a clean desk when I work, my morning tea hot but not so hot it’ll scald the everliving life out of the roof of my mouth, and Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror. I mean, look at it below. It’s got that gilded, ornate look that would fit right in with this year’s Met Gala theme and it comes in that giant, seven-foot size that adds extra light and style to a room. But that large size comes with a large price tag (the largest size is nearly $1,600, but even the non-large sizes are pricey, as well!), which you probably are well aware of if you’ve been a fan of this mirror.
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Grill Pan Is the Ultimate Tool for Barbecue Season — Bonus: It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With the start of summer right around the corner, you’re probably already dreaming up all the delicious Memorial Day recipes you’ll enjoy this weekend. Without a doubt, at the top of the list are the best grilled bites, including burgers, steaks, hot dogs, and a batch of grilled veggies. Whether you have an impressive outdoor setup, own a compact apartment-sized grill, or you’re completely grill-less, we think that this amazing Le Creuset deal is perfect for enjoying the maximum amount of summer foods this season. The Le Creuset Square Grill Pan is the perfect size for easy indoor grilling — and it’s over $50 off right now, just in time for Memorial Day! Treat yourself and your barbecue crew to this gorgeous cast iron enameled pan for making delicious BBQ sides or flipping burgers on the stove. And at such a great price, you might as well grab a second that will make for the ultimate grilling gift, especially with Father’s Day coming up soon. And, while you’re at it, check out other amazing Memorial Day sales (like these early Nordstrom deals)!
Apartment Therapy

These Splurgy Sheets are the Best Thing I’ve Ever Slept on (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Look, I’m as skeptical as the next online shopper when it comes to pricey anything, and things like bedding — which is almost fully dependent on how it feels — can be an especially tough sell. Besides always being on the lookout for deals to share with you, it’s why we have our Best List series (from the best cooling sheets to percale, linen, jersey, and more). We do the testing for you so you can simply buy great new sheets and get on with your life. But this tough sell is also why I’m here now, near embarrassingly eager to tell you about the single (yes, splurgy, but on sale!) sheet set that changed my bedding standards for good: Cultiver’s Linen Sheet Set.
Apartment Therapy

Splurging on This Beautiful Butter Dish Has Made My Mornings (and My Breakfasts) So Much Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m the type of home cook who thinks a lot about butter. That means I’m also the type who uses a lot of it, too. Over the years, I’ve learned how to sniff out new recipes that make butter the star of the dish. I love a butter-forward meal. But my absolute favorite way to enjoy butter is simply spread on my morning toast.
Macy's
Apartment Therapy

Zwilling Just Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Their Best-Selling Knives — But You Better Act Fast

Zwilling knives are unlike any other out there, which is why they’re a favorite of many editors over at Kitchn. Made from high-quality German steel and crafted masterfully, they’re designed to hold a sharp edge that lasts. They’re beloved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, thanks to their comfortable handles and large collection of pieces. And Zwilling’s name recognition means that, when items go on sale, they go fast.
