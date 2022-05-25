ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

O’Rourke Interrupts Gov. Abbott Briefing in Uvalde

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE (WBAP/KLIF) – Wednesday’s briefing by state leaders on the Uvalde elementary school massacre brought a brief interruption. Governor Abbott was passing the microphone...

Chris Krok Show: We Were Lied To

More information came out Friday morning that Texas DPS and even Governor Abbott were lied to about what happened during the school shooting in Uvalde. How did it take well over an hour for police to breach the classroom and kill the terrorist?! There were even multiple 911 calls from students in the school that were essentially ignored. The more we are learning, the worse it gets. How did we get here?
UVALDE, TX
Survivors Of Uvalde School Massacre Describe Scene

Uvalde (AP) – A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday, and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18 year old shooter was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten year old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after the gunman opened fire on their class. The gunman shot 36 students and two adults in that classroom. He killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
WBAP Morning News: Border Patrol Suicide Mission￼

Chris Cabrera, Spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council and Local 3307 in the Rio Grande Valley, joined the WBAP Morning News. There were border patrol agents at the school in Uvalde. They realized taking down this gunman was a suicide mission. Thank god for our border patrol men and women.
MISSION, TX
Rick Roberts: What Would YOU Do To Keep Schools Safe?

We’re all still in a state of shock over Uvalde. We’re starting to ask questions. It’s too bad some are trying to score political points — looking at YOU, Beto! — but most of us want to understand this so we can prevent it from happening again. Ideas are coming left, right and center, but Rick wants to hear from YOU! Today Rick throws the phone lines open. The question is: what would YOU do to keep schools safe? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX Native Matthew McConaughey Says, “It’s time to reevaluate.”

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas expressed heartbreak over Tuesday’s mass shooting in his home town. In a Twitter post,he wrote, “Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedom grants us.” In the post Oscar winning writes that “it’s time to reevaluate” and find common ground above an American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.
UVALDE, TX
Chris Krok Show: Survivors Speak Out

Chris plays some emotional footage of some of the Uvalde survivors talking about the events of that tragic day. He also reads words of a student who would not do a recorded interview with a male reporter because of the trauma she now has. This pure evil of this terrorist is too chilling.
Chris Krok Show: Uvalde Shooting: Who was Right or Wrong?

The Robb Elementary School Shooting has a lot of emotions running wild. Many parents even tried to get in the school when the police weren’t acting quickly. However, was it the right or wrong thing to do? Chris talks with some Call-in Listeners who give their thoughts on all this, and whether or not the parents were right in their actions.
UVALDE, TX
Police Face Questions Over Response to Texas School Shooting

Associated Press UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators are also...
UVALDE, TX
Where Was Uvalde P.D.’s SWAT Team?

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – Many questions are swirling about the actions, or lack thereof, of the Uvalde Police Department during Tuesday’s school shootings. A Texas Department of Public Safety briefing Thursday said several Uvalde Police officers were inside Robb Elementary School four minutes after the gunman got there and began shooting children. He also fired at them. So, they apparently backed away, and called for backup. It took an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team to get to Uvalde. The Border Patrol officers broke into the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself, and killed him. One of the unanswered questions about Tuesday morning is “where was Uvalde’s SWAT team?” There’s a picture of its nine members, proudly posed in tactical gear, on the Uvalde Police Department’s Facebook Page. That’s the picture reproduced here. Couldn’t it have arrived quicker than the hour it took the Border Patrol? Residents of Uvalde have been asking reporters, “where was SWAT?”
UVALDE, TX

