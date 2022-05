VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tom Harms spends a lot of time thinking about his three children. “The kids liked to go camping, fishing and stuff like that,” Harms recalled, rocking back and forth on an outdoor lawn swing. “The day the wreck happened I was working on a guy’s car and my youngest wanted to go to the park and watch the go-kart track.”

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO