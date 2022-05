Click here to read the full article. Chinese video streamer iQiyi unveiled a rare quarterly profit in the three months to March, amidst a mixed picture on revenue and subscriptions. The company, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange but is predominantly controlled by Chinese tech conglomerate Baidu, said in a filing that it had achieved net income attributable of RMB169 million ($26.7 million), compared to net loss attributable of RMB1.3 billion in the same period in 2021. After more than a decade of annual losses, the company has recently discovered a need to become more efficient and focus on earnings rather than growth. Revenues...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO