Uvalde, TX

O'Rourke Interrupts Gov. Abbott Briefing in Uvalde

klif.com
 3 days ago

UVALDE (WBAP/KLIF) – Wednesday's briefing by state leaders on the Uvalde elementary school massacre brought a brief interruption. Governor Abbott was passing the microphone...

www.klif.com

klif.com

Survivors Of Uvalde School Massacre Describe Scene

Uvalde (AP) – A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend's blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher's phone Tuesday, and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18 year old shooter was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten year old Samuel Salinas told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after the gunman opened fire on their class. The gunman shot 36 students and two adults in that classroom. He killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
klif.com

Texas Leads the Nation in Population Growth

(WBAP/KLIF) — One North Texas county ranked number one in the country for its population boom. The United States Census Bureau, Thursday, released numbers showing Rockwall as the nation's fastest growing county in the country. The North Texas county increased by 6.5% from 2020 to 2021. Five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Uvalde, TX Native Matthew McConaughey Says, "It's time to reevaluate."

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas expressed heartbreak over Tuesday's mass shooting in his home town. In a Twitter post,he wrote, "Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedom grants us." In the post Oscar winning writes that "it's time to reevaluate" and find common ground above an American reality that has tragically become our children's issue.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
klif.com

Police Face Questions Over Response to Texas School Shooting

Associated Press UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators are also...
UVALDE, TX
klif.com

Where Was Uvalde P.D.'s SWAT Team?

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – Many questions are swirling about the actions, or lack thereof, of the Uvalde Police Department during Tuesday's school shootings. A Texas Department of Public Safety briefing Thursday said several Uvalde Police officers were inside Robb Elementary School four minutes after the gunman got there and began shooting children. He also fired at them. So, they apparently backed away, and called for backup. It took an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team to get to Uvalde. The Border Patrol officers broke into the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself, and killed him. One of the unanswered questions about Tuesday morning is "where was Uvalde's SWAT team?" There's a picture of its nine members, proudly posed in tactical gear, on the Uvalde Police Department's Facebook Page. That's the picture reproduced here. Couldn't it have arrived quicker than the hour it took the Border Patrol? Residents of Uvalde have been asking reporters, "where was SWAT?"
UVALDE, TX

Community Policy