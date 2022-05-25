O’Rourke Interrupts Gov. Abbott Briefing in Uvalde

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – Many questions are swirling about the actions, or lack thereof, of the Uvalde Police Department during Tuesday’s school shootings. A Texas Department of Public Safety briefing Thursday said several Uvalde Police officers were inside Robb Elementary School four minutes after the gunman got there and began shooting children. He also fired at them. So, they apparently backed away, and called for backup. It took an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team to get to Uvalde. The Border Patrol officers broke into the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself, and killed him. One of the unanswered questions about Tuesday morning is “where was Uvalde’s SWAT team?” There’s a picture of its nine members, proudly posed in tactical gear, on the Uvalde Police Department’s Facebook Page. That’s the picture reproduced here. Couldn’t it have arrived quicker than the hour it took the Border Patrol? Residents of Uvalde have been asking reporters, “where was SWAT?”

