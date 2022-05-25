ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wards 3 and 4 Democratic Clubs Hold At-Large Council Candidate Forum

By James Wright Jr.
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ahmc_0fqJ7BWg00

Public safety, additional senior wellness centers, and the D.C. government’s strategy for dealing with residents with ailments such as Alzheimer’s disease emerged Tuesday as the main topics at a virtual forum for at-large D.C. Council hopefuls jointly sponsored by the Ward 3 and Ward 4 Democratic Clubs.

The post Wards 3 and 4 Democratic Clubs Hold At-Large Council Candidate Forum appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Passes Resolution Approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022 —The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The Plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bay Net

P.G. County Clinic Upgrades Secured For Area Veterans In Bipartisan Legislation

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony Brown (all D-Md.), and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that they successfully secured authorization and funding to upgrade the Prince George’s County veterans clinic, operated by the Veterans Health Administration, in a bill released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Announces Additional Legislative Actions

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced additional legislative actions. Legislation Taking Effect Without Signature. In total, 294 additional measures will take effect without signature in accordance with Article II, Section 17(c) of the Maryland Constitution:. A complete list of House bills that will take effect without signature is available...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Board of Ed Could Remove Prince George's School Board Chair

The embattled chair of the Prince George's County Board of Education could be on her way out. The Maryland Board of Education voted to issue a notice of charges against Dr. Juanita Miller after several board members called for an investigation into the chair's actions. “We asked and begged and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wards#At Large#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#D C Council#Ward 4 Democratic Clubs
NBC News

SEN. CORY BOOKER, FMR. BALTIMORE MAYOR STEPHANIE RAWLINGS BLAKE JOIN A SPECIAL EDITION OF “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY FOCUSED ON GUN POLICY

PLUS: FORMER DEKALB COUNTY POLICE CHIEF CEDRIC ALEXANDER AND STAND WITH PARKLAND PRESIDENT TONY MONTALTO. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Former DeKalb County, Ga., Police Chief; NBC News Law Enforcement Analyst. EXCLUSIVE. Stephanie Rawlings Blake (D-Md.) Former Mayor of Baltimore, Md. EXCLUSIVE. Tony Montalto. President, Stand with Parkland; Parent, Parkland victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Recognized with National Awards for African American Historical Video Series

Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) is the recipient of the 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Award, as well as a two-time recognized winner at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens which honors excellence in video and television.  The National Association […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC's oldest resident celebrates her 107th birthday

WASHINGTON - The District's oldest living resident celebrated her birthday Thursday at her church surrounded by loved ones. Miss Willie Mae Avery turned 107 years old today and her family members, along with the city, celebrated her at Walker Memorial Baptist Church. When asked her secret to life, Avery replied,...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responds after Gov. Hogan demands answers on crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan is applying a new round of pressure in the city's fight to control crime. In a stinging letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Governor demanded an accounting of how the city is spending state crime dollars and requested a progress report since the two met to discuss crime strategy in February.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy