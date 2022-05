(The Center Square) – Numerous programs are available to help Vermont residents who are facing mental health challenges, Gov. Phil Scott said. The governor said in proclaiming May as Mental Health Awareness Month that impacts on mental health stemming from recent violent acts committed in New York, California, and Texas could be taking a toll one some residents. Scott stressed that the state has many programs designed to help people experiencing a crisis.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO