(The Center Square) – The Missouri legislature appropriated $20 million to solve a $1.35 billion economic problem – childcare. Nestled into a 39-page House Bill 3002 is $10 million for funding childcare for essential workers and another $10 million for childcare for small businesses. The funds are part of a $450 million expenditure from the “Child Care Discretionary Federal Emergency Relief 2021 Fund” and part of the total appropriation of $10.4 billion to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The bill and 18 others comprising the state’s $49 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, beginning July 1, are awaiting approval by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO