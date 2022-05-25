Derwin James Not Worried About Contract Extension, Focused on Getting New Teammates Acclimated

Chargers safety Derwin James believes his contract situation will play itself out.

Chargers star Derwin James is entering the final year of his contract. Following the 2022 season, James is set to become a free agent unless he and the team can come to grips on a new contract that will keep him in powder blue for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps the franchise tag is in play as well, but the Chargers have traditionally shown they're willing to reward their home grown talent with a new deal beyond their rookie contract.

James, 25, has established himself among the best players at the safety position, which will lead to a hefty payday. It's no secret the Chargers would like to keep James for the long haul – he's an elite talent and one of the faces of the organization.

At the Chargers groundbreaking ceremony last week where the team broke ground on their new headquarters and training facility in El Segundo, James and quarterback Justin Herbert were front and center, representing the organization by attending the milestone event.

“I think you always want to extend players like that,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said at the groundbreaking ceremony when asked about extending James. “I’m not going to make any predictions, but I don’t have to say enough great things about him. We love him.”

James was present during the start of OTAs this week despite phase three of the offseason program not being mandatory. Following his first practice of the offseason, James shared with reporters that he's confident his contract situation will play itself out.

“Whenever that takes care of itself, it takes care of itself," James said, referring to a contract extension. "My job right now is just to help guys like Khalil Mack and JT Woods get up to speed.”

When asked if he was aware if his agent and the Chargers were engaged in on-going discussions, James said “I don’t even know if they’re talking about it.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week the Chargers are "open" to an extension with James and the team "definitely believes this will get done."

James' rookie deal included a four-year, $12.3 million contract with a fifth-year option. James is slated to play on the fifth-year option that the Chargers picked up that will pay him $9.05 million in 2022 unless the two sides strike a deal on an extension.

