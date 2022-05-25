ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Tucker, Bradshaw Sworn-In to Crockett ISD Board

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees said goodbye to a long-serving board member while welcoming one new and one returning face to the board during a regular meeting held on Monday, May 23. Once the meeting was gaveled to order by CISD Board President...

messenger-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD announces new leadership for district campuses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD middle school campuses and Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School will be under new leadership for the 2022-23 school year. “We are excited about these new placements for the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Longview ISD teacher draft

Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases. On that list are over a hundred cases stemming from Texas -- including 13 from East Texas. Trouble brewing in Coffee City's city council. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The city council in Coffee City does not...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crockett, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Crockett, TX
Crockett, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS19

City of Tyler offices to be closed on Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached shows the weather forecast for Memorial Day. The City of Tyler will be closing the majority of their offices to allow their employees to observe Memorial Day. While some offices will be closing entirely, some governmental bodies will have different hours. The following offices will be closed Monday:
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 3,000 without power in Rusk County

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — The Rusk County power outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to Rusk County OEM. There are now 2,855 customers without power. As of this writing, an estimated time of restoration has not been provided. _________________________ RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 3,142 SWEPCO customers are without power in Rusk County. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Memorial Day events planned in East Texas

EAST TEXAS — East Texans prepare to observe Memorial Day this coming Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott will highlight a community-wide event at Teague Park in Longview. The City of Longview, Gregg County, and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Alumni Foundation will host what’s termed A Day of Thanks and Remembrance. The event will include a main ceremony featuring Abbott, a flag retirement ceremony, free lunch, and more. The main ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Military and law enforcement recruiters will be on hand, and there will be opportunities for COVID vaccinations and blood pressure checks. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and umbrella and can spend time exploring the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Click here for more details.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Johnson
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Fri, May 27th, 2022

So far in the month of May, I have served a total of 28 civil papers. I served one eviction in east Jasper. I also served three Writs of Possession: one in east Jasper and the other two in north Jasper. I helped assist the Jasper Police Department and Sheriff’s...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 10 neighbors began meeting after not receiving results after damage was done to their property due to prolonged road construction. Veronica Hernandez has led the group meetings. While she does not live in the area, she has relatives in the neighborhood and travels to the area every week.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools hiring for the 2022-23 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year. School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Texas Education Agency#Texas Tech University#Crockett Isd Board#Cisd Board#The Board Of Education
107-3 KISS-FM

The Juneteenth Association Of Tyler, TX Announces Schedule Of Events

The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM, #1 For R&B and Community is super excited to once again celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth in East Texas! And we're proud to help out our friends at the Juneteenth Association of Tyler to let you know about this year's great lineup of fun events for Juneteenth 2022! From Gospel music to the annual Juneteenth Parade, to the Custom Truckers Dance, there's something for everyone as we celebrate our history and freedom.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTRE

Shooting hits home for Tyler teacher who attended Uvalde’s Robb Elementary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The news of this week’s school shooting in Uvalde hit close to home for a Tyler teacher who attended the school where the massacre happened. Long before teaching kids physical education at Tyler ISD’s Hazel Owens Elementary School, Holly Drain was a student herself at Robb Elementary School.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Henderson freight rail line increasing economic opportunity in Rusk County

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A project over a decade in the making is increasing economic opportunity in Henderson and the county of Rusk as a whole. A 13-mile stretch of rail line between Henderson and Overton was in danger of being torn up. The original line was placed in the 1870s and around 2010, Union Pacific had plans to tear it up.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Memorial Day weekend events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To honor those who died while in military service, several events will be happening for Memorial Day weekend. As a result, KETK has come up with a list of the events around the East Texas area. If we have missed any, please let us know at ketk.com/report-it/. Bullard Greater Life Church […]
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy