Some Frozen Pizzas Fall Under Recall For Ready-To-Eat Bacon
By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
3 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– Hornbacher’s is alerting customers about a recall involving Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. 185,000 pounds of the company’s ready-to-eat bacon topping may be contaminated with metal fragments. The topping was...
