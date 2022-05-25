Some Frozen Pizzas Fall Under Recall For Ready-To-Eat Bacon

Cellar 624 is a private event space named for the modern wine cellar theme. This one-of-a-kind space in the Fargo-Moorhead area offers the perfect setting for intimate gatherings of up to 100 guests. There are two distinctly different rooms, The Cellar Room and The Wine Cave, that can be rented together or separately depending on the event. Both offer beautiful settings that have been carefully curated to provide an amazing experience for all of our guests. From the moment someone enters the building and heads down the original grand staircase they will feel like they are stepping into something special. They have an onsite manager for all of our events, a custom builtin bar area, cocktail tables, dining tables and linens and many other amenities. They can host a variety of different event types from daytime business luncheons to groom’s dinners and weddings. The possibilities are endless.

