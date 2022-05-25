ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Thomas Tuchel Shortlists Five Attacking Targets to Bolster Chelsea Attack

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zp8AK_0fqIyu1U00

Thomas Tuchel has a shortlist of five attacking transfer targets in order to bolster the Chelsea attack this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has a shortlist of five attacking transfer targets in order to bolster the Chelsea attack this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are set for a big transfer window as they welcome their new owner Todd Boehly, with the announcement of his takeover believed to be announced imminently.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League but will be keen to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3iIr_0fqIyu1U00

IMAGO / News Images

According to the Guardian , Tuchel has a shortlist of five players who the club may sign in the summer in order to bolster their options in attack.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who has just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, is being 'monitored' by the German boss.

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig is another name being mentioned, although the report suggests that signing him this summer could be difficult.

Other targets include Jonathan David of Lille and Darwin Nunez of Benfica, as well as Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with the winger being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge back in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFSGQ_0fqIyu1U00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer, has also been suggested, however the Poland international is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona.

Reports have said that Tuchel will be given a budget of £200 million once Boehly arrives as owner, with most of it due to be spent on the squad's defence.

Jules Kounde could be the club's first signing of their new era, with the centre-back having a verbal agreement with the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Raheem Sterling
Reuters

Mbappe 'already forgotten', says Real's Perez after Champions League win

May 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club's minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday. Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Shortlist#The Premier League#Imago News Images#Guardian#German#Rb Leipzig#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy