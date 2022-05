In Uvalde, Texas, today, the community is beginning to cope with its unimaginable loss - 19 children and two teachers murdered by an armed gunman who entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Outside the school, 21 white crosses have gone up. Each one is painted with the name of one of the victims. All day, mourners have arrived with flowers and stuffed animals and letters of condolence. But even as the community begins to process its grief, some families of the victims are angry. They say the police did not do enough to save their children, and that has forced the police to respond.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO