Tips for helping process tragic events

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Making sense of the senseless: Tips for helping process tragic events 04:49

BOSTON – When tragic events unfold, it isn't only children who can have a difficult time processing what happened.

When something like the Texas school shooting happens, parents often think first about how to take care of their children's well-being. How are they doing? How can we help them process their feelings and reassure them that they're safe?

But we can't forget that adults too can be impacted by tragic events that rock our own sense of security and trigger anxiety, despair, and feelings of hopelessness. Just because someone is a parent does not mean they are immune.

So what is the first thing we adults should consider when it comes to making sense of something that is so senseless?

Recognize that you're going to have a range of emotions. Take comfort in the fact that others around you are also having deep emotional responses. You're not alone, and what you're feeling is normal and human.

Pay attention to the people around you, both adults and children. Talk to your friends and family about the events. Don't keep your feelings bottled up - share them with one another.

Are there any changes in our behavior we should consider?

  • Try to maintain a normal daily routine
  • In times of stress, it's especially important to return to the basics of eating healthy, getting as much sleep as possible, and exercising which can do wonders for your mental health
  • Do something you enjoy. Get outdoors for some fresh air, go for a walk, do some gardening, listen to some relaxing music, do some mindfulness exercises, meditation, or journaling

Should you just stop watching the news?

  • As adults, we can't put blinders on indefinitely because complete avoidance isn't the answer
  • We cannot become numb to mass shootings in this country. If we do, nothing will get done and it will continue to happen again and again and again
  • And for some people, getting more active and more vocal through local efforts and reaching out to legislators, and campaigning for causes can be very therapeutic.
  • Overexposure to the media is also not helpful. Watching the same video and hearing the same accounts over and over can exacerbate stress and trigger PTSD in some people. So stay informed, but don't watch the same coverage obsessively.

How do you know when you need professional help?

  • If you can't stop thinking about the shootings and or ruminating about tragic events
  • If you can't sleep, can't eat, can't function at work or at home
  • You're experiencing overwhelming fear or anxiety
  • Loved ones tell you they think you need help

Related
Mental health experts offer tips on talking to kids after tragedy

BOSTON --  The devastating loss of life in the Texas school shooting can feel too painful to process for adults. And for parents, the challenge is especially delicate. WBZ-TV spoke with two experts about caring for our ourselves, our kids, and how to know when the people we love really need help. "The shootings in Buffalo and now this. Countless times we hear about more and more school shootings. To think about all the loss and challenges of the pandemic, it is absolutely overwhelming," said Boston Children's psychiatrist Dr. Chase Samsel. In a world that can feel out of control, mental health...
Doctors may soon be able to treat cataracts without surgery

BOSTON -- One day, doctors may be able to treat cataracts with a drug instead of surgery.A cataract develops when proteins clump in the lens of the eye, causing clouding and a loss of vision over time. Surgery has been the mainstay of treatment for this common condition for many years, but researchers in the UK are studying a chemical compound. They found almost half of the mice treated with the drug had improvement in their cataracts.  More research is needed to see whether the drug works in humans as well but could possibly be used to treat patients in the future without surgery. 
How to talk to children about school violence

BOSTON – In the aftermath of the deadly Texas school shooting, many parents are weighing how to approach difficult conversations with their children about the possibility of violence in the classroom.Nineteen children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Authorities said the shooter was killed at the school by law enforcement. The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) provides resources for parents and teachers on how to broach the topic of school violence with children.The organization said adults should first reassure children that they are safe."Emphasize that schools are...
Some COVID patients treated with Paxlovid see symptoms return

BOSTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory that people who have taken the prescription medication Paxlovid for COVID-19 need to isolate again if their symptoms return. Paxlovid is a pill that is offered to patients at higher risk of COVID-related complications. It needs to be started within 5 days of the onset of COVID symptoms. It's generally well-tolerated and can help prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid will experience a rebound of their COVID symptoms 2-to-8 days after initial recovery. The symptoms are usually mild and there have been no reports of severe disease. But patients will often test positive again even after having tested negative. It's not clear whether this is the natural history of the illness in some people with COVID. It does not appear to be due to resistance to the medication or reinfection with the coronavirus. However, because the virus is detectable once again in these patients they could be contagious, so the CDC is now saying they should isolate again for at least 5 days and wear a mask for 10 days after the rebound symptoms started.
After Texas school shooting, focus needs to be on healing

BOSTON - Teachers, parents and students are all dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy in Texas. The Massachusetts Teachers Association says there's an understandable reluctance to return to the classroom . "Educators are feeling wronged; they're outraged; they're demanding answers as to why this continues to happen," MTA President Merrie Najimy said. "Educators are feeling deep anguish matched by outrage that our elected officials are failing to protect our students, educators and all adults in buildings that are supposed to be safe." But school officials and mental health experts agree, the best way to move forward is to process the emotions...
Melrose man finds his own way to support Uvalde, Texas, Community

MELROSE – From his dining room table, Mike Carraggi is working to unite one community to help another, thousands of miles away. The 33-year-old father of two said this past week's events from Uvalde, Texas, left him with no choice but to step up. "When you see something like this happen, you just think: How can I help?" Carraggi is raising money to help cover the cost of some meals for the staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It is where most of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting are being treated. His goal is to raise $2,500 for the hospital and local organizations on...
Community Policy