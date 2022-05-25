ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'You're Going To Give It A Try' - Pundit On Liverpool's Race Against Time To Get Thiago Alcantara Fit For Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rpjB_0fqIuYN600

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has insisted that Liverpool will do everything they can to make sure Thiago Alcantara can play in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has insisted that Liverpool will do everything they can to make sure Thiago Alcantara can play in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder had to leave the pitch before half-time in the 3-1 win against Wolves at the weekend with an achilles problem.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Insider , Hutton believes it would be a massive blow if the 31-year-old was missing for Liverpool in Paris.

“He gives you that calming influence. He’s got that quality a lot of people could only dream of.

“So to not have him fit and available will be a huge blow, I think. You have to look at the other way and be positive. It’s an opportunity for somebody else to come in and shine."

Hutton believes they will give him every opportunity to prove his fitness but if he doesn't make it they have the squad to cope.

“They’ll do everything they can to get Thiago fit. I think if there’s even a little chance of playing, you’re going to give it a try.

“I just see it as an opportunity, they’ve got a strong squad. It’s a chance for somebody else to come in and play in the Champions League final. It’s the biggest game you’ll ever play in your life.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Wednesday regarding the fitness of his midfield maestro. Click HERE for the details.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid history: Head-to-head record, stats ahead of 2022 UEFA Champions League final

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is almost here. The action gets underway on Saturday in Paris. It will be Real Madrid against Liverpool in a clash between two teams that know plenty about reaching the summit of European soccer. They've met in the final twice before, and each has a victory in those matches, so this is the rubber match. Real have won the title a record 13 times, while Liverpool have six to their name, one behind AC Milan for second most all time.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Hutton
Person
Jurgen Klopp
BBC

Who makes your Everton team of the season?

Alex Iwobi’s improvement in form in the past two months had been staggering, while Fabian Delph’s contribution in vital matches towards the end of the campaign was crucial. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season was an underwhelming one, but he scored the goal that secured Premier League survival. Defensively, Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fitness#Scotland International#Real Madrid#Spanish
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of Liverpool's best attacking outlets in the Champions League final... but then he was caught out for Vinicius Jr's winning goal, which exposed his defensive flaws

A rare break down the right side, a cross shot from Federico Valverde and there he was at the far post drifting off Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shoulder to score. The young Brazilian, Vinicius Junior. It was impossible to say that Liverpool, and Alexander-Arnold in particular, had not been warned. Vinicius...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aaronson's Viennese whirl with his girl ends up in Leeds

Leeds United's first midfield signing for more than four years says his expected move to the club was dependent on the Whites remaining in the Premier League. Brenden Aaronson admits his £25m five-year deal rested on United's dramatic last day at Brentford, when Jesse Marsch's side secured survival. "Yeah,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

In the Champions League Finals 2021-22, Liverpool faces Real Madrid at the Stade de France to ensure their seventh European crown. Jurgen Klopp's men face a strong challenge against a Los Blancos side managed by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on an aggregate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final. Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post. Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post. REAL MADRID LEAD! 🔥Vinícius Júnior steals in at the back post to tap home from close range ⚽️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/owgAzrA75V— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Klopp urges Liverpool to show Madrid who's boss in Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to show they can more than match Real Madrid as the European giants collide in a Champions League final on Saturday for the second time in five seasons. "If you look at the history of the club, if you look at the experience of the other team, the way Real Madrid celebrate the comebacks, I would say it's Real Madrid (who are favourites) because of experience," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Brenden Aaronson joins Leeds United

Leeds United officially confirm the first signing of the summer, Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee. The United States international has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Elland Road till the summer of 2027. The attacking midfielder came through the...
MLS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy