ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

More Items Containing Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AR8v2_0fqItJLE00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your pantry and fridge. More items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.

Initially, there were more than 45 types of peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Now, there are more.

The recalled items include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that contain Jif peanut butter.

The recalled products are:

  • Sweet apple wedges with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17443 , item UPC 053495119986 , and expiration day May 25-June 7.
  • Tart apple wedges with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17441 , item UPC 053495090186 , and expiration day May 25-June 7.
  • Celery bites with peanut butter 60z/4ct with item code 17449 , item UPC 053495080705 , and expiration day May 25-June 3.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

JIF peanut butter recall: 49 different types were recalled – here’s the full list

We’ve got more bad news for peanut butter fans. After the Skippy recall from early April, you should be aware of a massive JIF peanut butter recall. The company has recalled 49 different types of JIF peanut butter after discovering traces of Salmonella during testing. That’s a bacteria that health agencies routinely test for, as it can cause severe illnesses that can be fatal in some groups of people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella finding closes factory and prompts large-scale recall

A poultry company in England has halted production at one of its sites after finding Salmonella in chicken. Dozens of products have been recalled. Cranswick said the facility in Hull will remain closed until an investigation into the possible cause of contamination has been completed. A routine internal inspection identified...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Peanut Butter#Fruit Snack#Food Drink#Upc 053495119986#Upc 053495080705
The Independent

FDA warns avocado in water hack may cause salmonella and listeria poisoning

A hack that claims to keep your avocados from turning brown by submerging them in water has been making the rounds online. Now, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come out against the freshness hack, as it may cause salmonella poisoning.Avocados are perhaps infamous for turning brown in what seems only a matter of days after buying them at the grocery store. However, a hack that’s gained millions of views on TikTok has viewers submerging their avocados in water, refrigerating them in a jar for up to three weeks, and cutting them open to reveal a ripe, green...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular product sold in Whole Foods Market grocery stores all over the country. Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Customers are advised to examine their refrigerators closely, as the recalled products were sold in 49 states.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodsafetynews.com

Fresh Del Monte recalls peanut butter products in response to Jif recall

Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip because of potential Salmonella contamination. This recall comes after J. M. Smucker Co.’s recall of dozens of Jif peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The full recall can be viewed here.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

A G Specialty Foods recalls sandwiches and snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter

A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is recalling certain perishable products including “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4oz cups because of potential Salmonella contamination.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
SCDNReports

Ice Cream Recall in Ohio After Packaging Mix-Up

The FDA is warning Ohio families about a potentially dangerous packaging mix-up involving non-dairy ice cream. According to the agency, Hood is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22.
OHIO STATE
shefinds

The Surprising Morning Drink Experts Swear By To Stop Indigestion

Indigestion is an uncomfortable issue to deal with at best. While running into a few digestion issues every now and then is common, frequent problems can get in the way of a well-balanced diet; it’s hard to enjoy meals when you know your body won’t be able to process them properly. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to prevent indigestion, including starting your day off on the right foot with a helpful beverage—and the best one may be simpler than you think.
HEALTH
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy