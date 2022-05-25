ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seat Belts That Can Explode Forces Hyundai To Recall 239,000 Cars

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn3fz_0fqItEvb00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because part of the seat belt can explode.

The issue is with the pretensioner, which retracts during a collision to keep the passenger in the seat.

Three injuries have been reported — two in the United States and one in Singapore.

The recall includes some Hyundai Accents and Elantras.

For more information on the recalls, you can read the recall notice from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration by clicking here .

