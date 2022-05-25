ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman High School briefly secures in place, police confirm no threat

By MTN News
 3 days ago
An email from Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills to parents and guardians on Wednesday confirmed that the high school entered a soft lockdown, also known as a secure-in-place, while Bozeman Police investigated a report near the high school campus.

Mills said in the email that classrooms secured in place at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution" as police investigated. Mills added it is typical to enact a soft lockdown when there is police activity near the school.

Bozeman Police were able to quickly determine that the report was unsubstantiated and there was no cause for concern in the area.

The secure-in-place was lifted, and the high school has resumed a normal school day.

"There was and is no threat to Bozeman High," Mills said.

