Sherwood police look for more victims of sex crimes

An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday, charged with Measure 11 crimes that include child pornography.

Sherwood police say they are seeking additional victims after a 18-year-old man was indicted last week on charges that he sexually abused children.

On Friday, May 20, a Washington County grand jury indicted Brock McCullough on numerous charges including two Measure 11 felonies: first-degree sodomy and four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

McCullough was also charged with tampering with a witness, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree sex abuse, four counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, and two counts of menacing.

Following the indictment, a Washington County Circuit Court judge issued a secret indictment arrest warrant and Brock was taken into custody that same evening, held on $1.3 million bail.

Detectives with the Sherwood Police Department have been working on this case since October 2021. While multiple alleged victims have been identified, investigators say they believe there are both additional victims and possible witnesses to these crimes.

Anyone who has information should call the Sherwood Police Department's non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and refer to case No. 212790666.