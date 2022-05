Place 2 Be, an Instagram famous restaurant in Hartford, is officially opening its doors in Springfield on June 1. “We’re beyond excited to open the doors to The Place 2 Be Springfield and bring our audacious brand and unique brunch experience to Massachusetts,” said Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B. “Guests from the area already make the drive down to our Connecticut locations, so we are thrilled to be able to provide our TP2B energy and bold vibe right in their own backyard.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO