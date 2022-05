Jose Ramirez isn't just making his case for American League MVP in 2022. He's also putting himself in a position to challenge the franchise's single-season RBI record. Ramirez filled up the stat sheet in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, finishing with a home run, a triple and 5 RBIs, with all of that damage coming in the seventh inning or later. It brought his fWAR to 2.9 (meaning he has been worth 2.9 wins to his team over the average placement player), which is tied with Mike Trout for the lead in the American League.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO