ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania special education teacher accused of putting duct tape on student’s face

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ8oT_0fqIaClq00

COATESVILLE, Pa. — A special education teacher has been suspended and could lose her job after putting tape on a child’s face.

Audra Ritter is a seventh-grade special education teacher and English teacher at North Brandywine Middle School, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Ritter allegedly tried to “de-escalate” a situation with a student when she taped a message to the girl’s nose on May 4.

According to a statement of charges prepared by the school district, Ritter was suspended after placing the tape that read, “I have nothing nice to say,” on student’s face, KYW-TV reported.

Ritter is also president of the Coatesville School District’s teacher’s union and said that she was joking when she applied the tape to the student’s face, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Ritter said she felt she had a “good relationship” with the student, who she described as laughing and “perfectly fine in my class for the next two hours.”

As described in the statement of charges from the school board, after Ritter put the tape on the student’s nose, a second student then pulled the tape off and put it across her mouth. That student was then disciplined, but the district said that an aide in the classroom then removed the tape from the student’s mouth and reapplied it to her nose.

Coatesville School Board statement of charges by National Content Desk on Scribd

The district said the student was “humiliated and offended” and went to the principal asking to be excused from the class, KYW-TV reported.

The statement of charges also accuses Ritter of tracking down the student later, questioning the student and causing a disruption despite having no authority to do so.

Ritter said she had been seeking out the student to ask why she missed class, and only later realized her error when she heard the student was upset about the tape, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the district also noted that Ritter “has unlawfully discriminated against this child … on the basis of race and/or created a hostile environment based on race.” Witter is white, and the student is Black.

Ritter disputed all allegations of racism, and told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “The tape was the wrong vehicle, absolutely. Do I deserve a punishment for that? Absolutely. Do I deserve termination? No.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Four Chester County School Districts Win Top Spots in Governor’s PA STEM Competition

HARRISBURG, PA — Every year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) hosts the Governor’s PA STEM Competition, an event that gives students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to test their creativity and inventiveness. The Governor’s PA STEM Competition is held on behalf of Governor Wolf to enhance STEM learning. The competition has been running for nine years and typically consists of regional and state levels. For the last three years, students bypassed the regional level and went directly to the state level.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to brutal murder of chiropractor

Prosecutors in Bucks County, Pennsylvania say 23-year-old Joseph O'Boyle pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a chiropractor in 2020. Prosecutors say O'Boyle went to Dr. Sowa's home in Bensalem - which doubled as his office - and beat him to death in the head and jaw with a blunt object. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub called the killing "poetic perverse irony" after O'Boyle inflicted deadly injuries to where he sought treatment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Special Education#Philadelphia#English#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Kyw Tv#Coatesville School Board
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Chester County Woman

WEST CHESTER, PA — A jury this week found 39-year-old Dijon Dupre of Philadelphia guilty of simple assault, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The evidence presented at trial established that Dupre entered his former girlfriend’s Malvern home on May 31, 2021, and punched her in the face causing injury. The 39-year-old victim attempted to fight him off during the struggle by scratching him and throwing a lamp at him. At the time of the assault, the victim was on the phone with a friend who called 911 when the line went dead. Dupre threw the victim’s phone out the window when she tried to call the police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

10 Chester Community Charter School 3rd Grade Students In Hospital After Reportedly Eating Marijuana Candy

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Chester Community Charter School sent at least 10 students to the hospital Wednesday after they reportedly ate edible marijuana candy. The students involved are said to be third graders. The students are stable and are being monitored. DEVELOPING: Chester Police confirm medics were dispatched this morning to Chester Community Charter School for multiple overdose reports. Police say several students were sent to the hospital for evaluation after students ingested possible THC edibles. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 25, 2022 No word on how the students obtained the edibles. Chester Charter is reminding parents to please be on the lookout for products that may appear to be candy but actually contain harmful substances. The incident remains under investigation.  
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Nurse Sentenced for Stealing Prescription Drugs from Hospice Patient

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dana Aldinger, age 55, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to one year probation and a $525 fine by United States Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson for theft in connection with health care. Aldinger also permanently surrendered her nursing license.
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Radnor High School Dismisses Students After Going On Lockdown Due To Bomb Threat

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor High School has dismissed its students after going on lockdown due to a bomb threat on Friday. The school says a written threat was discovered in the bathroom. Out of an abundance of caution, based on time of day & length of time anticipated for police to complete full sweep of building, we are dismissing RHS students early. All students have been safely evacuated. RHS families – check text/email for details. Thank you for your patience — Radnor Township School District (@RadnorTSD) May 27, 2022 The school decided to dismiss the students out of an abundance of caution and how long it will take for police to complete a full sweep of the building. All of the students were safely evacuated. The Radnor Police Department is on the scene  sweeping the school.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday. Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening's explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘Like an ocean of house ... filled the street’: Neighbors describe Pottstown home explosion

Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Berks County Stabbing: Report

A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy […]
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy