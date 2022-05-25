VFW plans to recognize veterans over Memorial Day weekend

Water Oasis at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is the coolest place to play all summer long!. The supersized splash zone includes four twisty slides, a giant tipping bucket, and over 90 water jets for wet and wild fun. Meanwhile, the original Water Oasis is perfect for younger guests, with giant flowers that shower, frogs that squirt, and gentle slides that drop into a shallow lagoon. Best of all, there are plenty of palm trees, shade umbrellas, and comfy Adirondack chairs for grownups to “chill out” while the kids splash and play. You can even rent a colorful cabana to serve as your family’s home base for a full day of fun.

GILROY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO