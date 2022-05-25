ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

VFW plans to recognize veterans over Memorial Day weekend

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal veterans groups are planning a series of events in Hollister over Memorial Day weekend to remember U.S. military veterans who have died while serving in the armed forces. On May 27, Veterans...

KSBW.com

As tourists head to the beach, LARPers flock to King City for annual event

KING CITY, Calif. — In South Monterey County, people from all around the state made their way to King City this Memorial Day weekend for their first LARP event in two years. “People all the way up from up above Sacramento to down below San Diego. So from all over California,” said Paul Wilkins, event organizer.
KING CITY, CA
benitolink.com

Protective dogs to compete at San Benito County Historical Park

On May 28 and 29, the Faultline Protection Sports Association Club will hold its first-ever protective dog competitive event at the San Benito County Historical Park in Tres Pinos. Over 30 participating dogs will be put through their paces both days, going through increasingly intense obedience and protective routines. Protective...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Local winery honors Watsonville legend “One-Eyed Charley”

If you’ve ever strolled through Pioneer Cemetery in Watsonville, you might have come across the final resting place of Charley Darkey Parkhurst, a stagecoach driver, farmer and rancher who has become a local legend since their death in 1879. Born Charlotte Darkey Parkhurst, Charley was raised female in Vermont...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Taylor’s Office City closing doors

A little more than seven decades ago, as the nation recovered from World War II and Main Street America flourished, Taylor’s Office City opened its doors in Watsonville and henceforth became the city’s preferred destination for all manner of office supplies. On June 30, the store that has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Meet the candidates: San Benito County Supervisor, District 3

San Benito County’s current District 3 supervisor, Peter Hernandez, is not running for re-election in 2022. Instead, Hernandez is running for the 18th District U.S. Representative seat. That leaves the field open for three non-incumbent candidates appearing on the ballot for District 3 Supervisor: Eddie Alfaro, Rolan Resendiz and...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/16-05/22/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 16, 2022. 00:35— Diego...
PASO ROBLES, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Santa Nella

The impact of the church in California’s history cannot be over stated. Today’s story has less to do with confession and more to do with confusion in how this name came to be on the map. I’m sure you’ve realized by now that because of the influence of...
SANTA NELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Vfw#American#Ioof Cemetery#Honor Guard
KSBW.com

3.2 earthquake shakes south Monterey County

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook south Monterey County, Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 5:42 p.m. 13 miles east-northeast of San Lucas. San Lucas is a census-designated zone with a population of 269 people. The quake was registered...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Dynie Sanderson - NapaFoodGalTravels

Summer Festivals and Events Flourish In Monterey County

Summer Festivals and Events Flourish in Monterey County. Monterey – This world-class central coast destination offers summer-ready reasons to visit soon!. Monterey Summer Festivals! Monterey County has opened its doors up to visitors eager to attend the many festivals and events that were on hold for a few years. It is such an exciting time and summer activities are on the horizon. With the world opening back up in full regalia, regional travel is exploding and the summer festivals and events are popping up in abundance.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Esperanza del Valle returns to Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—For the first time in 10 years, Watsonville’s Esperanza del Valle (EDV) will be returning to the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts for a weekend of dancing, music and cultural celebration. The nonprofit folklórico dance group was founded in Watsonville in 1980 by Janet Johns...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Join the Summer Splash Party at Gilroy Gardens

Water Oasis at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is the coolest place to play all summer long!. The supersized splash zone includes four twisty slides, a giant tipping bucket, and over 90 water jets for wet and wild fun. Meanwhile, the original Water Oasis is perfect for younger guests, with giant flowers that shower, frogs that squirt, and gentle slides that drop into a shallow lagoon. Best of all, there are plenty of palm trees, shade umbrellas, and comfy Adirondack chairs for grownups to “chill out” while the kids splash and play. You can even rent a colorful cabana to serve as your family’s home base for a full day of fun.
GILROY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Largest gathering of people with Acromegaly meets in Milpitas

Last Saturday, The Milpitas Beat attended the world’s largest gathering of people living with Acromegaly (also called “Gigantism” in cases where the disease begins before patients have reached puberty) at Embassy Suites in Milpitas. Acromegaly is a rare endocrine disease made famous by people including pro wrestler Andre the Giant, actor Fred Gwynne (Herman Munster), and actor Ted Cassidy (Lurch from “The Addams Family”).
MILPITAS, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Reports explain labor shortage in Santa Cruz County

Arslans Turkish Street Food on Walnut Avenue in Santa Cruz was closed on an afternoon in March because of a lack of workers. (Stephen Baxter — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> Two economic reports released in May describe Santa Cruz County’s shrinking labor force, as well as some strategies for workers and employers to succeed in a high-cost area with a changing job market.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas animal shelter faces capacity crisis post-pandemic

SALINAS, Calif. — Hitchcock Animal Services, an animal shelter serving Salinas and the rest of Monterey County reports a capacity crisis post-pandemic. Compared to last year, the shelter has experienced a 27% increase in animal intake. "If you think you're pet is lost or might be here, come look...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Body found in King City grassfire: MCSO

KING CITY, Calif. — A body was found in the area burned by the King Fire, near King City, the Monterey County Sheriff's Department reported on Friday. According to investigators, the remains were turned over to the coroner and an investigation has begun. Anyone with information, or who was...
KING CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Salinas woman accused of embezzling $27K from Hartnell College Foundation

“After a lengthy investigation, Rocio Mendoza (51) was arrested on Tuesday. She was an Administrative Assistant employed by the Hartnell College but worked for the Hartnell College Foundation. They are two separate entities that parallel one another. An investigation was initiated last fall regarding Mendoza having embezzled thousands of dollars...
SALINAS, CA

