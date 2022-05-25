ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Naples man launches The Farm Stand gourmet food store in Bonita Springs

By Tim Aten
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new gourmet store offers a taste of specialty food products in Southwest Florida. The Farm Stand launched this spring and hosts its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 11308 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 105, in Bonita Springs. The grand opening this weekend will feature...

swfloridadailynews.com

DiVosta’s new Terreno community in Naples offers vibrant lifestyle and stunning homes

DiVosta has started construction of four single-family model homes in Terreno, its new Naples lifestyle community with sales beginning in fall 2022. The models showcase the well-appointed, versatile home designs offered by DiVosta, and the coveted golf course, water and natural preserve views at Terreno, which at build out will include 685 new-construction homes and private resort-style amenities.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL Hooters restaurants offer hiring incentives for veterans

Hooters restaurants in Southwest Florida are offering special hiring incentives for military veterans. Local employees of the restaurant franchise who are veterans will receive a $250 sign-on bonus after 30 days, a Memorial Day bonus of $100, a Veteran’s Day bonus of $100, two pairs of non-slip shoes and exclusive “Proud United States Veterans” merchandise and uniforms that pay tribute to their service. The chain employs 14 veterans at its 16 Hooters locations in South Florida, including Assistant General Manager Larry Willis and Assistant Manager Kevin Hyde at Hooters of Fort Myers. Willis and Hyde have been employed with Hooters for 17 and eight years, respectively.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
Marconews.com

3 To Do: 'Chaos' in Bonita, Kattan in Naples

1. This weekend: Play opens at Center for the Arts Bonita. "A Girl’s Guide to Chaos" — a 1980s creation of humorist Cynthia Heimel — brings to life the stories of three urban women (thinks HBO's "Sex and the City"). It opens Friday, May 27, and runs...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore

Our next dining destination is The Sen Asian Noodle Bar located in the former Pei Wei restaurant along Restaurant Row in Freedom Square, on Collier Boulevard. “Sen” or noodles are in abundance here, as is sushi and many of your favorite Thai dishes. Things got off to an...
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of neighborhood amenities at Ventana Pointe

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community with a sought-after Naples location, will soon spend sun-soaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the...
NAPLES, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Buyer secures $11.9 million in financing for Naples multifamily complex

The new owners of the 63-unit Opus Apartments in Naples received an $11.9 million acquisition loan. The apartment complex, at 16th Place SW, was bought by Great America Holdings out of Miami for $15 million, according to Berkadia, which arranged the loan. Berkadia says Cohen & Company originated the $11.94...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

London Bay Homes sees booming activity in Port Royal

With seven speculative houses in various stages of design and construction, London Bay Homes continues to see record growth across Naples’ most prestigious neighborhoods. Over the past year, they have acquired prime waterfront homesites in Port Royal and several others spanning from Old Naples to Aqualane Shores, providing homebuyers with the rare opportunity to purchase spectacular homes in the city’s most desirable addresses. The award-winning homebuilder and developer continues to replenish its inventory of exclusive homesites to meet the demand for custom homes.
NAPLES, FL

