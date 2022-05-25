ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

For all they do

By Abby Remer
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Older Americans Month, and the perfect time to celebrate the boundless contributions older adults make in the community. Older Americans Month was established in 1963, and every president since John F. Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way....

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

A march to remember

A tradition returned to Tisbury School on Friday as students marched from the school to Owen Park in recognition of Memorial Day. Students in grades K-8 carried flowers to the Owen Park Dock and then tossed them into the harbor in memory of the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for the country.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Shops opening for business

Have you been to the Gayhead Store at the Cliffs? It opened this past weekend, and it’s run by the Smalley family. They have done an amazing job of stocking their shelves. They have everything you could need in an “I just can’t drive down-Island” emergency, along with ready-made sandwiches and cold drinks for the beach, some handmade Martha’s Vineyard products, grocery basics, and some higher-end bacon and sausages. They are open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm, which means if you play your cards right, you will not have to drive down-Island for supplies at all. Thank you, Jay, and Missy, this is just what we needed.
AQUINNAH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#Volunteers#College Admissions#Mental Health#Older Adults Lifestyle#Islanders#Councils On Aging
Martha's Vineyard Times

Montessori water investigation continues

Vineyard Montessori School’s Head of School Debbie Jernigan, came before Tisbury’s water superintendent, Chris Cassidy, and Tisbury’s water commissioners in an effort to advance an investigation into waterborne lead that’s been detected at the Vineyard Haven school. In discussion over the scheduling of exploratory excavation, the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury ZBA approves food trucks

At a public hearing regarding food trucks, the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals approved two special permits for two food truck businesses in unanimous votes at its Thursday meeting. The zoning board voted to allow Goldie’s Rotisserie at the Vineyard Artisans Festival, for 32 event days throughout the year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
BOSTON, MA
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
WSBS

Do You Think Massachusetts’ Most Popular Grilling Food is Surprising?

One summertime activity that folks across Massachusetts and New England enjoy is throwing some meat down on the outside grill. I wouldn't fancy myself as a grill master by any means but I do enjoy going out on my deck and grilling up a nice dinner for my mother and/or in-laws when they come over to visit. There's no doubt that it's a favorite pastime for Massachusetts and Berkshire County residents alike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard may be viable for electric ferries

The Steamship Authority board learned Thursday afternoon that electric ferries are potentially viable for the Vineyard route. A team from Elliot Bay Design, the Seattle company that designed the Woods Hole, laid out facts and figures from a feasibility study on propulsion methods that showed that unlike Nantucket/Hyannis route, the Vineyard Haven/Woods Hole route was suitable for an all-electric ferry. The Elliot Bay team used the Woods Hole as a model ferry for the study. The team tempered the possibility of electric ferry service with a handful of caveats, including the multimillion dollar cost of batteries and shoreside electrical infrastructure and the potential fire threat posed by batteries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy