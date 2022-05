A Leesburg man is accused of resisting arrest after being pulled over in Fruitland Park for driving with a suspended license. Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, a Fruitland Park police officer observed a red vehicle driving south on Picciola Road and ran a computer search on the license tag that showed the registered owner’s driver’s license was suspended. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Scott Allen Ward, of 1305 Sunshine Ave., according to the police report.

FRUITLAND PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO