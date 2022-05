Today Saturday, May 21, was Armed Forces Day. My husband was the only one in our neighborhood that remembered and flew our flag. We didn't see many in other neighborhoods either or any mention on the news. Armed Forces Day is the day honoring all of the men and women currently serving as well as those who have served and sacrificed to defend our freedom in America. The least we can do is remember them by flying our flag.

CALIMESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO