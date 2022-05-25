ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MONMOUTH COUNTY: FLAGS AT HALF STAFF IN MEMORY OF THE VICTIMS AT ROBB ELEMENTARY

By Louise Thorpe
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlags fly half staff outside of the #MCSONJ and throughout the country in the wake of the mass shooting that...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: JOINT STATEMENT FROM BRICK BOARD OF EDUCATION AND BRICK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joint Statement from the Brick Schools and the Brick Township Police Department:. Brick Schools is deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences go out to the families of this tragic event and the entire Robb Elementary School community.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PARTICIPATED IN HONOR DAY

SheriffGolden and the #MCSONJ participated in Honor Day sponsored by Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club as part of Fleet Week, to recognize and pay tribute to active duty members of the Navy and Marines. The daylong event celebrates our military men and women who were brought in from New York, where they enjoyed the festivities. The #MCSONJ was proud to be a part of this special event to honor those who protect our country and freedom. Thanks to Howell Township Police Athletic League’s Chris Hill, Saint John Vianney High School, Holmdel, NJ, where Sheriff Golden is an alumni, and, several other schools that supported this great event.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF OFFERS ADVICE FOR MEMORIAL DAY SAFETY

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weather weekend here on Memorial Day weekend with plenty to enjoy outdoors like barbecues, parks, family gatherings, going to the beach, and so on, but being safe and responsible is just as important as having a good time. There are some beaches...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Staff#Violent Crime#Mcsonj
ocscanner.news

LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:12 p.m. Officer Emmett responded to the Ocean County Library, 10 East Lacey Road, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officer Emmett located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Library and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Officer Emmett made contact with the driver, Margaret Elsenback (57) of 1673 Woodland Road, and observed symptoms of alcohol impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Margaret was arrested for DWI. She was transported to police headquarters for processing. Margaret was later issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE ADMINISTER TWO DOSES OF NALOXONE TO SAVE DRIVERS LIFE

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACH HAVEN: POLICE SERGEANT CHARGED WITH ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Stafford Township Chief of Police Thomas Dellane announced that on May 25, 2022, Andrew Wahlberg, 50, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), relative to an incident that occurred in Manahawkin on May 18, 2022.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: YOUTH POLICE ACADEMY

We are pleased to announce that we will be hosting our annual Youth Police Academy. The Youth Police Academy is not a “boot camp” for troubled youth, but a camp designed to operate like an actual police academy for those interested in Law Enforcement. The Youth Police Academy will be held at the Manchester Township Police headquarters from July 18-21, 2022.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BOAT FIRE

We have reports of a boat fire in Silver Bay off Cattus island. Unknown if there are people on board at the moment. This is a breaking story. As additional information becomes available we will provide updates,
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THESE TRESPASSERS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Trespassers at State Facility. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying trespassers at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility located in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: BARNEGAT MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 27, 2022, Curtis Geathers, 37, of Barnegat, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b(1), in connection with the death of a female victim that occurred in Point Pleasant Borough on January 10, 2019. At the time of his sentencing on July 22, 2022, the State will be recommending a sentence of four years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2. Geathers also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), for which the State will be recommending a sentence of five years NJSP. The sentences are to run concurrently. This plea agreement was entered into in consultation with – and with the approval of – the victim’s family.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITATION LEADS TO MURDER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz announced that on May 26, 2022, Michael Tsamas, 32, of Laurence Harbor, was charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of Joseph Delgardio in Jackson Township on May 26, 2022. Tsamas was also charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY WOMAN ATTACKS YOUNG MUSLIM SISTERS, ”GO BACK TO YOUR F…..ING COUNTRY”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.
CLIFTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR POSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 25, 2022, John Williams, 56, of Toms River, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., to seventeen years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with an eight and one-half years period of parole ineligibility as a result of being found guilty by a jury of his peers of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Ryan also sentenced Williams to five years NJSP as a result of being found guilty of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3). The sentences will run concurrently. Williams was found guilty of both charges after a jury trial before Judge Ryan on March 21, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: STAY SAFE ON THE WATER THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Memorial Day weekend is finally here! As we get outside to celebrate being together again, graduations, summer…whatever the reason, it’s important to keep safe while on the water. Some sobering facts according to the US Coast Guard’s report: 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics:. In calendar year 2020, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy