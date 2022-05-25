ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend History: Everything To Know About Her Romance With Jake Bongiovi

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNvls_0fqIG14Y00
Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown may be young, but she’s already one of the biggest stars in the world! The 18-year-old actress made her TV debut in 2013, and took on small roles in series like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy, until she hit her big break with a leading role in the massively popular sci-fi fantasy series Stranger Things in 2016. Since Stranger Things premiered, it has been a massive hit, and fans have come to know Millie as the character Eleven, who has psychic powers. While Millie is a rising star, she’s also gone public with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20. Find out everything you need to know about the actress’s relationship with Jake here!

How did Millie and Jake meet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzidp_0fqIG14Y00
Millie and Jake started dating back in June 2021. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jake is an actor, according to his Instagram bio, but he’s also related to rock royalty. His dad is Jon Bon Jovi. While it’s not clear when exactly Jake and Millie became an item, they may have started out as friends and later realized that they had feelings for each other. Jake posted a selfie of the pair hanging out in a car together in June 2021, and he called Millie his “bff” in the caption. A few weeks later, the pair were seen holding hands together in New York City. The actress posted a blurry picture of Jake giving her a sweet kiss on the London Eye in November 2021.

Jake has gushed over Millie on social media

Since the pair has gone public, Jake hasn’t shied away from showing off his love for the actress on his Instagram. He’s posted tons of cute pictures of them, but he’s also taken the opportunity to write sweet captions to his girlfriend, like when he posted a picture of themselves at the Stranger Things 4 premiere in May 2021, where he celebrated Millie’s latest accomplishment ahead of the new season’s release. “Congratulations babe u deserve the world love u,” he wrote.

The couple went blonde together for Millie’s birthday

When the Godzilla Vs. Kong star celebrated her 18th birthday, of course, she had her boyfriend by her side. While Jake normally rocks blonde hair, Millie also revealed that she changed her look to resemble the classic doll Barbie for the party. The couple posted a matching selfie, and joked about looking like Barbie and her classic boyfriend Ken. Millie captioned her picture with “Hey Ken,” while Jake wrote a sweet message to his girlfriend. “Happy birthday barbie ily,” he wrote along with the picture.

What has Millie said about Jake?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEGAE_0fqIG14Y00
Millie brought Jake as her date to the premiere of ‘Stranger Things 4.’ (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jake isn’t the only one who’s written sweet messages on his social media! Millie has also shown her love for her beau in a handful of her Instagram posts. Most recently, she posted a picture of Jake giving her a kiss while they laughed on a vacation, and she captioned the photo set with “te amo.” When Jake celebrated his birthday at the beginning of May, she also posted a few photos of them together and showed just how much she loves him. “happy birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you!” she wrote.

Millie dated Jacob Sartorious in 2017

Even though Millie is a very young star, Jake is not her first public relationship! Her first public boyfriend was TikTok star Jacob Sartorious! The pair went public with their relationship in late 2017, but eight months later, they announced that they’d broken up. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” Millie wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III While Introducing Him To Her Mom

It looks like Katie Holmes has a new man in her life. The actress, 42, was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Thursday, April 28 in THESE PHOTOS. Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes, greeted the happy pair and gave Bobby a hug at one point during the outing. Katie and Bobby, who looked so in love in the photos, reportedly hopped on the subway to visit Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Bobby Brown’s Wife: Everything To Know About Alicia Etheredge & His Marriage To Whitney Houston

Though Bobby Brown will forever be linked to Whitney Houston, thanks to their turbulent love affair, the “Every Little Step” has been married to Alicia Etheredge since 2012. The couple has started a family and carved out a happy life for themselves. Still, the stories of Bobby and Whitney continue to capture the public’s imagination, resulting in Alicia reaching a point of peace with that never-ending connotation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Hello Magazine

Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing. Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Doll#Ncis#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy