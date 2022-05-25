DAWGS THROW PERFECT GAME AND ADVANCE TO 58TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL TITLE GAME

Memorial Day (Updated and shared) I remember when I was taught by our teachers about the foundations of our freedoms and liberties as a nation. This year, as in other recent times, crazy people have taken the very lives of our children. This is an evil. We should take caution the killers are not given honor, but called out as the sick people they are. Sadly, too many kids and a few of their teachers will never know how wise our forefathers were to create this great country. Too many have died at the hands of fools and those who are corrupt. Too few of our leaders are real statesmen that are focused on the good of our nation. Many seem to want power at the expense of our people. Our teachers still teach classes of young students in hopes of matriculating new generations of patriots, but the ones we hear most about are focused on self. They cheat, kill, and steal the very hope of this nation. In the past, we knew little of various political systems except that we had only just finished fighting the axis powers. We heard some information about the Holocaust and the rape of Europe. Now we see the world fighting a war that once again kills families and classrooms of children. It is a sad day, but we still hold our hope of a better day.

LOUISA, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO