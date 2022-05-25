ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

DAWGS THROW PERFECT GAME AND ADVANCE TO 58TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL TITLE GAME

By Lazer Staff
thelevisalazer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTERN, Ky. — Lawrence Co. ( 27-6 ) scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning and Taylor Blevins and Bree Jones combined for a perfect game in a 19-0 victory over Betsy Layne ( 0-18 ) Tuesday in the opening round of the 58th District...

www.thelevisalazer.com

Kingsport Times-News

Central boys make Khan's goal stand up; Lady Warriors drop 2OT heartbreaker

NORTON — Ashar Khan’s goal in the 10th minute of Friday’s Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinal game went the distance on the field and, eventually, in the game. The Wise Central senior’s goal stood for the final 30 minutes of the first half and the entire second half of a 1-0 regional quarterfinal win over Marion at Warrior Stadium.
BLUEFIELD, WV
wklw.com

Kentucky Gas Prices for Memorial Day Weekend

Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Former Kentucky Wildcats football coach arrested at hotel, resisted arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former University of Kentucky football coach has been arrested, according to the Lexington Police Department. Hal Mumme, who coached Kentucky from late 1996 to early 2001, was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday around 12:30 a.m. The arrest report says that Mumme refused...
thelevisalazer.com

Farrell Sturgill, 81, of Ashland, KY

Farrell Sturgill, 81, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1940 in Blaine, KY to the late Opal Boggs Butler and Glen Sturgill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Merrell.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Memorial Day weekend boosts business in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Open year-round in Knott County, the Mine Made Adventure Park and Campground offers 60,000 acres of ATV, SxS, dirt bike or horse trails and primitive or modern camping. County officials said the Memorial Day weekend is a big one at the park as staff hosts...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

SALYERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 50th YEAR REUNION

50th REUNION: The Salyersville High School Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th year reunion, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The reunion will be held at the Magoffin County Health Department’s Community Room, located at 119 East Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465. Registration begins at 4:00pm. Dress is casual. Dinner will be served at 6:00pm. On behalf of the reunion committee, I personally invite all 1972 classmates and their guest to attend. You did not have to graduate to attend. Hope to see you there. Pictured: front row, left to right – Karen Howard Arnett, Karen Watkins, Sheila Howard Allen, Nora May Helton, Carolyn Rice Ward; back row, left to right – Kathy Elam Borders, James Holliday, Vivian Howard Wisecup, Connie Rudd Hanson. Absent from photo: Don Montgomery and Winnie Gardner.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Noah Thompson's grandmother talks about raising the 'American Idol' winner

LOUISA, Ky. - Before Noah Thompson won this season of “American Idol,” Karen Thompson already knew he was different. “I always said there was something special about him,” said Thompson, 70, his grandmother who raised him from age 3. “It was like he was never a kid. He had an old soul.”
LOUISA, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg native crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKYT 27

TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK

Investigation leads to human remains found in Prestonsburg

During a morning investigation, officers found human remains near the Riverside Drive area in Prestonsburg. Investigation leads to human remains found in Prestonsburg. Herbert Hoover wins fifth state softball title in …. Hidden gems await at Holly River State Park. More rain and storms today but dry for the weekend!
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – APRIL 30-MAY 12, 2022

MAY 26 , 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., APRIL 30, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., MAY 12, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 78 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED,. AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Three local names added to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial

RICHMOND, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond Thursday to pay tribute to police officers who have died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, the names of seven officers killed over the past...
RICHMOND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Memorial Day (Updated and shared)

Memorial Day (Updated and shared) I remember when I was taught by our teachers about the foundations of our freedoms and liberties as a nation. This year, as in other recent times, crazy people have taken the very lives of our children. This is an evil. We should take caution the killers are not given honor, but called out as the sick people they are. Sadly, too many kids and a few of their teachers will never know how wise our forefathers were to create this great country. Too many have died at the hands of fools and those who are corrupt. Too few of our leaders are real statesmen that are focused on the good of our nation. Many seem to want power at the expense of our people. Our teachers still teach classes of young students in hopes of matriculating new generations of patriots, but the ones we hear most about are focused on self. They cheat, kill, and steal the very hope of this nation. In the past, we knew little of various political systems except that we had only just finished fighting the axis powers. We heard some information about the Holocaust and the rape of Europe. Now we see the world fighting a war that once again kills families and classrooms of children. It is a sad day, but we still hold our hope of a better day.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Floyd County River

FLOYD, COUNTY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police located a body in Prestonsburg on Wednesday. The KSP Pikeville post received a call from Prestonsburg Police Department claiming that a body had been found in the Levisa Fork River just after 3:00 p.m. The identity of the body and cause of death are still unknown. This is […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY

