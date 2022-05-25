DAWGS THROW PERFECT GAME AND ADVANCE TO 58TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL TITLE GAME

50th REUNION: The Salyersville High School Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th year reunion, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The reunion will be held at the Magoffin County Health Department’s Community Room, located at 119 East Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465. Registration begins at 4:00pm. Dress is casual. Dinner will be served at 6:00pm. On behalf of the reunion committee, I personally invite all 1972 classmates and their guest to attend. You did not have to graduate to attend. Hope to see you there. Pictured: front row, left to right – Karen Howard Arnett, Karen Watkins, Sheila Howard Allen, Nora May Helton, Carolyn Rice Ward; back row, left to right – Kathy Elam Borders, James Holliday, Vivian Howard Wisecup, Connie Rudd Hanson. Absent from photo: Don Montgomery and Winnie Gardner.
