Lakewood, CO

72-year-old woman assaulted during robbery in Lakewood

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman on Sunday, May 15. Police said the woman was out for a jog when the attack occurred. In the surveillance video released by...

www.9news.com

Jestina
3d ago

Absolutely sickening! These drugs are destroying these individuals. How can one be so gutter to do this to an elderly person

OutThere Colorado

2-year-old boy drowns in Colorado pond

A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon, after being pulled from the pond at Expo Park in Aurora, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department (APD). Crews from APD and Aurora Fire Rescue were deployed to the north side of the park, near Almeda Avenue, after receiving...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

2-year-old drowns in Aurora pond

AURORA, Colo. — A two-year-old boy is dead after drowning in an Aurora pond, according to police. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received calls at around 2 p.m. Friday that the boy had been pulled out of the pond at the north end of Expo Park. APD...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating separate shootings, stabbing in Denver

DENVER — The Memorial Day weekend started off violently early Saturday morning in Denver. Separate shootings and a stabbing sent three people to area hospitals. Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday. That shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North Clay...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Shot, Killed After Pursuit, Shootout With Deputies

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wanted fugitive was shot and killed during a shootout with deputies. It started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38.(credit: CBS) That’s south of Loveland. The driver took off and deputies followed. They said the suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple rounds at them. No deputies were hit. (credit: CBS) Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran off into a field near I-25 where the suspect was shot and killed. The Greeley Police Department’s critical response team is taking over the investigation.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Greeley traffic stop leads to big drug bust, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A traffic stop last week in Greeley led to the discovery of a lot of drugs and cash in the vehicle, police said Friday. Greeley Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a call of suspicious activity May 19 at a home in the 1700 block of 28th Street, according to a news release.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Aurora officer won't face charges in 2021 shooting at hotel

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora police officer who shot and wounded man through a hole in a hotel room wall last summer will not face charges, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) SWAT Team were called to the Wolf's...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Whittier home hit by gunfire twice in two days

A Denver mother is living in terror after her home came under gunfire twice, in as many days this week. Police say they're also investigating two other reports of shots fired this week.
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the woman found dead inside an apartment following a shooting. On May 21, officers received a report of a shooting at 3040 Mallard Drive, the Mallard Meadows Apartments, at 12:51 p.m. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from The post Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Daily

Driver now facing murder charge in connection with Pearl Street death

The driver accused of hitting and killing a person on Pearl Street in April is now being charged with one count of second-degree murder. Alan Moody, 21, was originally charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury and false reporting. Moody at a hearing...
BOULDER, CO
littletongov.org

Littleton Police Make Arrest in Car Theft Case

Officers from the Littleton Police Department (LPD) responded to the Circle K in the 3600 block of West Bowles avenue at 4:45 this morning. Circle K employees reported that a Chevrolet Blazer had been parked in front of a gas pump for an extended period of time. Employees also said they observed a man inside the SUV trying to turn the ignition with a screwdriver.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

