My Hero Academia has brought its long running spin-off prequel series to an end, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' final chapter has explained why Koichi Haimarari's Crawler has been missing in action from Kohei Horikoshi's main manga series so far. One of the main draws of the spin-off early on was the fact that it was set several years before the main series kicks in, and through the series fans had gotten to see many of the pro heroes from the main series at a much different point in their lives. But it's also raised the question of whether or not it works the other way around.

COMICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO