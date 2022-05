The special board meeting on Tuesday, May 24th demonstrates the need to overhaul the DO at Santa Clara Unified School District. This special meeting is clear manipulation by the DO to sway public opinion to favor Kemp. Community members that do not report or work directly with Kemp called in commending her work. Mr. Jackson was one of the last callers and said it best on how there is a disconnect between what the community sees and what the teachers in the classroom see. If we want to look good that is important, but it starts in the classroom and it is not happening right now. Board members, help us move the district in the right direction and replace Kemp!

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO