Spokane, WA

Addressing tragic events with your kids: Full interview with Dr. Chris Ladish

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Here's Sean Owsley's full interview with Dr. Chris Ladish,...

www.khq.com

Idaho State Journal

Family of missing woman still seeking answers

The daughter of a missing Lewiston woman wants answers. Suzanne Timms, a 48-year-old Walla Walla nurse, has lost both of her parents, her sister and a son. The string of tragedies began in 1976, when her mother, Patricia Otto, suddenly vanished. Timms was 3 years old at the time. After years of searching for the truth, she believes her father, Ralph Otto, was responsible for her mother’s death. ...
LEWISTON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane mom spurred to action by Texas murders

(The Center Square) – A Spokane mother is circulating a petition to push for greater security measures at local schools in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

South Perry Lantern executive chef Alex Szambelan says the culinary industry was a continual beacon along his career path

Like many eventual chefs, South Perry Lantern executive chef Alex Szambelan got his start in the culinary industry as a teenager washing dishes. One day, when a snowstorm prevented staff from arriving for a catering gig in his hometown of Colfax, Szambelan took control of both the dining room and kitchen, cobbling together a big spread that stunned the chef when he finally arrived. Szambelan was 14, but already seemed to have a knack for running things.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘End gun violence’: Lewis and Clark High School students walk out in unity to support Uvalde shooting victims

SPOKANE, Wash. – Students at Lewis and Clark High School walked out in response to the Uvalde, Texas shooting where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. “End gun violence,” Lewis and Clark High school students chanted behind the school Thursday morning. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough.” Will Merritt, the Associative Student Body President, said students are grieving...
UVALDE, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Deputies respond to school threat

COEUR d'ALENE — A man was detained after Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a possible threat to a school late Thursday morning. "It was reported that a subject was upset regarding a recent family death, and made statements that he was going to go to the son’s school" and confront some kids, according to a KCSO press release.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Dehydrating herself’: Students avoid unsafe school bathrooms causing concern for parents

SPOKANE, Wash. — As school districts scramble to find solutions to growing safety concerns inside school bathrooms, some students have stopped using them altogether. Local plumbers say they’re called out to high schools in the Mead School District multiple times a week to repair bathrooms. Parents are getting more frustrated as unsafe bathrooms are keeping their children from using them.
MEAD, WA
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 26th

BOSTON (AP) — It took more than three centuries, but the last Salem “witch” who wasn’t has been officially pardoned. Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials.
KTVB

North Idaho woman in federal prison for stalking ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.
POST FALLS, ID
yaktrinews.com

Student brings gun to Sunset Elementary School in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Sunset Elementary School informed parents that a student had brought a gun to school in a backpack on Monday. The school says that the weapon was shown to a student on a school bus and to several other students on school premises. Two students notified an adult about the gun, and it was quickly secured without incident.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hiawatha Trail open for the summer season

KELLOGG, Idaho – The Inland Northwest’s most scenic mountain bike trail is now open. The Route of the Hiawatha has been described as “The Crown Jewel of Rail-to-Trail Conservation in the Country.”. It’s a 15-mile, all downhill ride that begins in Taft, MT and ends in Pearson,...
LIFESTYLE
KREM2

How Coeur d'Alene Public Schools protects its students

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, safety is one of their top priorities. Over the last several years, the school district added and expanded several safety measures in the school. For Coeur d’Alene High School, it’s something that can be seen as visitors walk in....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FireEngineering.com

One Dead, One Badly Burned as Spokane (WA) Fights Four Major Fires

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
SPOKANE, WA

