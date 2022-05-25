Addressing tragic events with your kids: Full interview with Dr. Chris Ladish

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dan Kleckner returned to the KHQ newsroom Saturday morning to host what became a record-breaking telethon for us, blowing our goal of $9,000 raised out of the water!. With nearly $14,000 raised by the community during the morning show, well over $33,000 was raised to support our...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. His publicist says he passed away in his sleep while working on the film “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is best known for his role in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams. He...
The daughter of a missing Lewiston woman wants answers.
Suzanne Timms, a 48-year-old Walla Walla nurse, has lost both of her parents, her sister and a son. The string of tragedies began in 1976, when her mother, Patricia Otto, suddenly vanished.
Timms was 3 years old at the time. After years of searching for the truth, she believes her father, Ralph Otto, was responsible for her mother’s death.
(The Center Square) – A Spokane mother is circulating a petition to push for greater security measures at local schools in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
Like many eventual chefs, South Perry Lantern executive chef Alex Szambelan got his start in the culinary industry as a teenager washing dishes. One day, when a snowstorm prevented staff from arriving for a catering gig in his hometown of Colfax, Szambelan took control of both the dining room and kitchen, cobbling together a big spread that stunned the chef when he finally arrived. Szambelan was 14, but already seemed to have a knack for running things.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Students at Lewis and Clark High School walked out in response to the Uvalde, Texas shooting where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. “End gun violence,” Lewis and Clark High school students chanted behind the school Thursday morning. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough.” Will Merritt, the Associative Student Body President, said students are grieving...
Senior United States District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Kimberly Ann Brischle, 56, of Post Falls, Idaho, to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in federal prison for stalking an ex-boyfriend across state lines online. Judge Peterson also ordered Brischle to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages arising...
COEUR d'ALENE — A man was detained after Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a possible threat to a school late Thursday morning. "It was reported that a subject was upset regarding a recent family death, and made statements that he was going to go to the son’s school" and confront some kids, according to a KCSO press release.
SPOKANE, Wash. — As school districts scramble to find solutions to growing safety concerns inside school bathrooms, some students have stopped using them altogether. Local plumbers say they’re called out to high schools in the Mead School District multiple times a week to repair bathrooms. Parents are getting more frustrated as unsafe bathrooms are keeping their children from using them.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — WARNING: This story includes graphic details of assault, rape and murder from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. After fighting extradition for more than two months, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a mother of three young children, faced a Grant County judge Friday.
BOSTON (AP) — It took more than three centuries, but the last Salem “witch” who wasn’t has been officially pardoned. Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials.
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the nation processes and mourns the Uvalde Elementary School shooting, many are wondering how our local first responders would react, and if they’re prepared for a mass shooting. One of the biggest questions right now is, “How accessible are our local schools?” We reached...
POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Sunset Elementary School informed parents that a student had brought a gun to school in a backpack on Monday. The school says that the weapon was shown to a student on a school bus and to several other students on school premises. Two students notified an adult about the gun, and it was quickly secured without incident.
KELLOGG, Idaho – The Inland Northwest’s most scenic mountain bike trail is now open. The Route of the Hiawatha has been described as “The Crown Jewel of Rail-to-Trail Conservation in the Country.”. It’s a 15-mile, all downhill ride that begins in Taft, MT and ends in Pearson,...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, safety is one of their top priorities. Over the last several years, the school district added and expanded several safety measures in the school. For Coeur d’Alene High School, it’s something that can be seen as visitors walk in....
The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
