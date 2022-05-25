Addressing tragic events with your kids: Full interview with Dr. Chris Ladish

Like many eventual chefs, South Perry Lantern executive chef Alex Szambelan got his start in the culinary industry as a teenager washing dishes. One day, when a snowstorm prevented staff from arriving for a catering gig in his hometown of Colfax, Szambelan took control of both the dining room and kitchen, cobbling together a big spread that stunned the chef when he finally arrived. Szambelan was 14, but already seemed to have a knack for running things.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO