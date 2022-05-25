ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Green’s Bored Ape NFT Got “Kidnapped,” Which Means Trouble for Seth Green's Bored Ape's New TV Show

Pilot season is rough for everyone, especially when you are Seth Green’s Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398, which was slated to star in a series the actor was developing—until #8398 was “kidnapped” in a phishing scheme that cost Green four of his NFTs, thus potentially jeopardizing his ability to deploy the...

Bad Bunny on Playing Marvel Superhero El Muerto: ‘This Role is Perfect’

Is anyone having a better year than Bad Bunny? On top of a head-turning appearance at the Met Gala and the action-packed trailer for his summer movie with Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, it was announced at CinemaCon in March that the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio would star in Sony’s El Muerto in January 2024, making him the first Latinx superhero to lead a live-action Marvel film. Two months later, his critically acclaimed third album, Un Verano Sin Ti, would debut at the top of the Billboard charts—his second Billboard 200 number one—and set all kinds of chart records. On its third week, the album is still giving Harry Styles a run for his neon zebra jumpsuit on the Global Spotify Chart. Talk about deja tu huella.
Joe Locke on Netflix’s New Hit Heartstopper and the Importance of Queer Love Stories

Joe Locke had no idea Netflix’s Heartstopper would be such an instant hit. (It’s always hard to know how exactly many people are watching Netflix shows since the streamer doesn’t release audience numbers, but Heartstopper topped Variety’s “Trending TV” chart by a wide margin, has near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, and it’s huge on gay Twitter.) Locke, who plays the lead role in the queer teen coming-of-age story, always saw it as a "little show" with “a small budget,” he explains. But "when all the buzz started coming, we're like, 'Whoa, we did not expect this.'" The series, based on a graphic novel by the British author Alice Oseman, follows the romance between Charlie Spring (Locke), who is shy and comfortable with his queer identity, and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular, straight-passing rugby player. "It's just so great that a show based on queer people, made by queer people, and has mostly queer characters has made it into the mainstream," Locke says.
Atlanta Is At Its Best When It Does a Paper Boi Episode

So far, nailing down the themes and overall story arc of this season of Atlanta has proven elusive. Three of the season’s eight episodes so far have been self-contained short stories involving characters with no connection to the rest of the show, leaving some fans frustrated. But last week’s episode, “New Jazz,” is a fine return to the core group’s adventures in Europe, focused mostly on Paper Boi as he goes on a drug-fueled tour of Amsterdam. The last “Paper Boi episode” was season 2’s “The Woods,” in which he gets lost in a forest, and before that, season 1’s “The Club,” in which he goes on a fruitless quest to get into the VIP section. Whether by coincidence or intent, there’s a pattern here: the eighth episode of every season of Atlanta is always Alfred-centric. (If you want to take it further, there are eight letters in Paper Boi.)
Designer Bobby Hundreds Shows Off His Collectible Comics, Sneakers, Ceramics & NFTs | Collected

Designer Bobby Hundreds (Bobby Kim), founder of The Hundreds, shows us the most prized items in his eclectic variety of collections. The Hundreds is built off of nostalgia and sentimentality. It all started with a childhood obsession with Garfield comics and baseball cards and expanded into a multi-media fashion and streetwear brand. From a Seth Rogen-gifted one-of-a-kind ceramic piece to the world's most expensive Ben Baller gold chain, the king of collectibles gives us a tour of it all.
Joe Keery Breaks Down Stranger Things' Biggest Moments

Join Joe Keery as he breaks down the biggest 'Stranger Things' moments over the last three seasons. From Steve's first scene with Nancy to fighting the demogorgon, Joe takes us through the highlights that shaped the series ahead of the new season of Stranger Things. Transcript. Hey GQ, I'm Joe...
Citizen’s Southpaw-Friendly Diver Makes Dressing Left Look Right

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To the casual observer, classic dive watches can look pretty similar, save for the brand name printed on their dials. For watch enthusiasts, though, the pleasure is in the details, and no detail is too small to appreciate. Whether it’s cow horn lugs or a “beads of rice” bracelet, the right flourish—no matter how obscure—can be the difference between an everyday watch and a certifiable grail. Citizen’s new Promaster Dive Automatic has all of the things you’d expect to find in a legendary diver, from its rotating bezel to its chunky, arrow-tipped hands, plus a range of color combos from black-on-black to two-tone gold. But its “destro” winding crown puts it in the company of some of the most coveted timepieces on the planet.
Mike Myers Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Mike Meyers breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Wayne's World,' 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,' 'Shrek,' 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' and 'The Pentaverete.' The Pentaverate is currently streaming on Netflix. Transcript. Ow. Ow, Jesus. Just a little comedy. [upbeat music]. Wayne's World. I...
Seth Green
How Bob’s Burgers Quietly Became One of TV’s Greatest Comedies

It’s fitting that The Bob’s Burgers Movie would serve as low-key alternative fare, a charming, warmhearted, clever piece of counterprogramming to the packed houses and flashier entertainment of a movie like Top Gun: Maverick, which also opens this weekend. That’s the role it’s played on television since 2011 as the most modestly scaled, understated animated series in FOX’s Sunday night line-up, where it’s quietly become one of television’s most consistent comedies — and one of its best.
Can You Dress Well and Save the Planet?

The title of Alec Leach's debut book doesn't mince words: The World Is On Fire But We're Still Buying Shoes. The question at the core of the book is equally as direct. We know fashion is bad for the planet, so why are we still shopping? Leach, a former fashion editor turned sustainability consultant, set out to see if he could find some answers. The result is a deeply curious and of-the-moment meditation on contemporary consumerism, hype culture, and how the fashion industry's obsession with streetwear has created one frenzied drop after another with no signs of slowing down.
Cocktail Attire For Men, Explained

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Save for the “doctor is ready now”, do any four words inspire more trepidation—and less excitement—than “cocktail attire for men”? (We’re exaggerating, but only a little.) At some point over the last decade or so, dress codes and the guidelines that informed them started to feel like a framework of the past. But complaining about the genre’s limitations is like pleading with your pal Rob to stop wearing his signature tuxedo T-shirt: you’re definitely right, but it probably won’t help.
Speak Softly and Carry a Sick Overshirt: Inside the Very Chill World of Paa, Menswear's Quietest Brand

It’s less than a week before Peter Jurado and Al Verik, who make up the menswear brand paa, are scheduled to open their first store, a cool, poured concrete floor storefront tucked into Los Angeles’ Chinatown. An opening party has been on the books for weeks, but construction is still unfinished. This won’t be a debut, exactly, but it’s as close to that as a nearly decade-old brand can get. That it took this long makes sense; as a brand they’ve never been much for grand statements, rushed or otherwise. If Jurado and Verik are anxious or stressed, I can’t tell. When they appear on my computer screen in the middle of November, Verik beaming in from his home in Pasadena, Jurado from their warehouse a short drive from L.A.’s Chinatown, they’re a vision of even-keeled placidity. “We’re just taking it day by day, you know?” Verik told me, severely understating the complexity of running an apparel brand in 2021. He’s wearing round wire-rim eyeglasses and a healthy southern Californian complexion. “I think we'll be good for Saturday.” As guarantees go, it’s a bit noncommittal, but in the zen way. It’s as if they feel they’ll be fine no matter what happens, an approach that has seemed to work for them so far.
10 Things Glen Powell Can't Live Without

There are a few things Glen Powell can't live without. From his H_NGM_N hat and Vuori athletic wear to cactus water and Rob's Backstage Popcorn, these are the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star's ten essentials. Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters Friday, May 27. Transcript. Top Gun reveal, is this dramatic enough...
Against All Odds, Top Gun: Maverick Is Actually Good

35 years and delays related both to COVID-19 and quality control later, the long-awaited Top Gun sequel is here and it’s…apparently great? With a May 27 release date firmly in sight, the reviews for Top Gun: Maverick have started rolling in and the hype has risen well above usual cruising altitude.
Can You Remember the Plot of Avatar?

It’s December 2009. The world is in the midst of a pandemic (swine flu) and a recession (the great). That year, you watched Barack Obama get sworn in for his first term as president. You listened to The Black Eyed Peas on your iPhone 3GS. Now, you’re about to see James Cameron’s new sci-fi epic Avatar in theaters. It’ll go on to make $2.84 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.
Glaive Went From Making Songs in His Bedroom to Selling Out Shows in 22 Months

The funny thing about being a musician who blows up online, as Ash Gutierrez did, is that you don’t really have to worry about what you wear. Gutierrez, 17, started recording music from his North Carolina bedroom over high quarantine, in between (and sometimes during) Zoom classes, and releasing it under the name glaive; in the last two-ish years since, he’s emerged as a breakout star of the nebulous, very-online genre known as hyperpop. But today, on a chilly afternoon in New York, he’s up against one of the many challenges raised by transitioning from virtual to in-person fame: he’s headlining a sold-out show at Webster Hall that’s set to be the biggest stop of his first tour in a few hours, and he needs something to wear. So we’ve convened at the New York outpost of Dover Street Market, the high-end boutique created by Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, to find something outrageous.
How I Watched Men Learn to Love Harry Styles

For ten years, I have been a fan of One Direction, and for ten years men have told me that I am not. I spent much of my twenties listening as men explained that I actually liked the idea of One Direction, as they insisted we talk about this “logically.” You can’t love One Direction, guys would tell me. Their music is not good. And, sure, “What Makes You Beautiful” is very stupid, and maybe actively bad for the culture, telling women they’re only beautiful if they’re also plagued by self-confidence issues. I liked it anyway. I loved to walk around Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City (where the artists live) listening to One Direction. It made me feel transgressive and powerful, in the way I think tattoos used to make people feel.
