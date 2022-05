Older Pennsylvanians are sometimes unaware of the resources available to them and those who may be caring for them. These older citizens are often eligible for a plethora of local and state resources but lack the knowledge on how to apply for them. In the following press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging gives information on how older residents and caregivers can be made aware of the services provided to them:

