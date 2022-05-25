ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, CA

MCSO: Boonville man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family members

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boonville man was arrested Sunday after allegedly terrorizing family members and vandalizing their property, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Lambert Lane shortly after 6 p.m. May 22 when a resident there said her husband “was...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
Willits News

MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating prowling, attempted burglary incident

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a prowling and attempted burglary incident that occurred at a residence on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:11 a.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to Webster Street on a report of an unknown suspect who walked to the rear of a residence and attempted to […]
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Boonville, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcso#Cal Fire#Unmanned Aerial Vehicle#Uav
actionnewsnow.com

Woman kidnaps son from Child Services in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is looking for a woman who abducted her three-year-old child from Children’s Services at 1313 Yuba Street in Redding on Friday. The suspect’s name is Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson. She took her son from Children’s Services during a supervised visitation at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police ID suspect in Redding grocery store shooting

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect in a shooting at the Grocery Outlet Store in Redding has been identified. Police say they arrested 78-year-old Ronald Pember of Redding at the store located on Churn Creek Road. When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located a man who was shot....
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Father, son allegedly involved in string of burglaries and scams

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Man critically hurt after being shot by state parole officer in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

State Parole Agents Shoot Suspect in Santa Rosa

A suspect is critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Santa Rosa. The man was shot by agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the Fountaingrove neighborhood at about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon. The man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities have yet to say what prompted the parole agents to open fire. No one else was hurt.
SANTA ROSA, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Person ejected in non-fatal rollover crash in west Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 27, 11:50 PM:. Police are currently at the scene of a reported single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on Eureka Way near Sunset Drive in west Redding. Officials were unable to immediately provide details about the crash. However, they confirmed the crash was not a...
REDDING, CA
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested after high-speed chase

SAN RAFAEL -- A 55-year-old woman is expected to survive multiple stab wounds she suffered early Wednesday in San Rafael, allegedly at the hands of a man police arrested later that morning after a high-speed pursuit. San Rafael police responded to a 5:40 a.m. 911 call from the victim to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive. Officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicholas Wambach, who is related to the victim and is a resident of Valley Springs. At...
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ksro.com

iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy