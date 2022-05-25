ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

A 29-mile stretch of I-64 is still only 2 lanes each way. Widening it is at stake in the latest state budget deal.

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

A gap in the Peninsula’s expanded highway network is among the dozens of issues to be resolved when some of the most powerful members of the General Assembly present their compromise proposal for a state budget on June 1.

The gap is the 29 miles of Interstate 64 between Lightfoot in James City County and Bottoms Bridge, in New Kent County, that’s still only two lanes in either direction. The rest of the highway between Hampton and Richmond is three or more lanes.

But to do the work means coordinating funding from three different sources: the state, Washington and a new regional transportation body for the Richmond area.

In the state Senate, budget-writers saw a promised two-for-one federal match for any state or local funding as a chance to accelerate work on what is they believe will be a $750 million project, said state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg.

So the Senate budget includes $190 million to expand I-64. This money would go for work between mile marker 234 in James City County, at the northern interchange for state Route 199, and the New Kent County line, at mile marker 223.

The House budget proposes $20 million for work to improve traffic flow between mile 234 and mile 205, at Bottoms Bridge in western New Kent county, near the Henrico County line.

The new Central Virginia Transportation Authority, which uses regional sales, gasoline and diesel tax surcharges to accelerate projects around the Richmond area, has a request from New Kent to commit $397 million to widen I-64 in that county — that is, from mile 223 to mile 205.

It is currently ranked 21st of 21 requests to the authority for highway funding on its most current “Regional Funding Scenario” document.

Mason said Richmond legislators, in both House and Senate, are supporters of the widening project.

“All the localities are, too,” he said.

The federal match looks like a one-time opportunity that Mason believes will lead the conferees to opt for the state Senate’s proposed funding.

Del, Mike Mullin, D.-Newport News, said he’s hoping the state funds will encourage the regional authority to chip in so “we’ll be able to bring down a substantial amount of federal dollars and we can get shovels in the ground very soon.”

“VDOT has told me if we get the money we could get a design-build out this year,” Mason said.

A proposal two years ago to steer any extra money from the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission pool funding by this region’s gas tax surcharge hasn’t worked out because of rising interest rates, he added. Mason is a member of the commission’s board.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

VDOT to hold second meeting on Route 29 study

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation will be holding an online public meeting where people can learn about traffic concerns on part of Route 29. According to a release, the June 2 meeting will focus on an improvement study looking at 29 between Airport Road...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Lightfoot, VA
James City County, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
Hampton, VA
Traffic
New Kent County, VA
Government
County
James City County, VA
County
New Kent County, VA
New Kent County, VA
Traffic
James City County, VA
Government
13News Now

Virginia Beach residents experience delays in recycling pick-up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sea of blue bins flow down Lake Havasu Drive in Virginia Beach, though residents said they shouldn’t be there. “Those are supposed to be picked up Wednesday morning," resident Shawn Fleming said. "It is now Friday morning and no sign, no notes, no emails.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#State Senate#I 64#The General Assembly#Bottoms Bridge#House
princessanneindy.com

Virginia Beach City Council approves Little Island Park area beach fishing limits

COURTHOUSE — The City Council on Tuesday, May 17, unanimously voted to prohibit fishing from the beach at Little Island Park during the day in the resort season. The measure was meant to avoid fishing from the beach when people are swimming at the popular park in Sandbridge, and it does not limit fishing from the pier. The council in April deferred the matter after a group representing local anglers expressed concern about the restrictions.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Manufacturing Expansion in the City of Newport News, Creating 32 New Jobs

~ Automation solutions manufacturer Mühlbauer to invest $9 million to upgrade facility and increase capacity ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Mühlbauer Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Mühlbauer Group and the world’s top producer of automated machinery designed to implement intelligent solutions, will invest $9 million to expand its operation in the City of Newport News. The company will make upgrades to its facility in Oakland Industrial Park and increase capacity by adding new production equipment. Virginia successfully competed with Oregon for the project, which will create 32 new jobs.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says

Dominion Energy’s two existing nuclear plants “may become more important to the transmission system” as Virginia and the utility move to decarbonize the power grid by midcentury, a hearing examiner with the Virginia State Corporation Commission says. Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion and Appalachian Power, the state’s two largest electric utilities, are […] The post Nuclear will be major for Virginia’s electric grid as utilities decarbonize, regulator says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
938
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy