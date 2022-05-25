ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Q train subway shooter nearly surrendered to Mayor Adams

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjSVK_0fqI4KVN00
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, left, and Eric Adams at Nostrand Ave. and Park Place in Brooklyn on June 14, 2020. Ryan Schwach/New York Daily News/TNS

Mayor Adams came under unfriendly fire Wednesday for his role in a bizarre day of negotiations with a subway murder suspect, with critics suggesting the ex-cop needed to let the NYPD handle things.

Pointed questions were also raised about the role of a local minister with a checkered past in Tuesday’s talks before police finally put the cuffs on Andrew Abdullah, 25, wanted for the cold-blooded execution of a total stranger aboard a lower Manhattan train this past weekend.

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead, a controversial figure with a pair of criminal convictions, said he brokered discussions about the suspect turning himself in to Adams. Cops arrested Abdullah after hours of fruitless back-and-forth about his fate, with the bishop making multiple phone calls trying to arrange the surrender before a gaggle of press.

NYPD sources and Whitehead said Adams was indeed willing to be present if it meant Abdullah would turn himself in.

“The mayor was in the area and was willing to participate if that’s what it took,” one police source familiar with the arrest said.

“Mayor Adams, we’ve been in contact all morning. He was ready to be here for the young man to be turned in,” Whitehead said shortly after Abdullah was walked into the 5th Precinct stationhouse in Chinatown.

Several sources who previously worked in the NYPD’s executive protection unit said a mayor having to be present for an accused murderer’s surrender raised a number of concerns. Such a move would create a precedent that could result in other high-profile criminals insisting on the mayor’s presence before turning themselves in, the sources said. The criminal record of the bishop seeking the mayor’s presence was also concerning, the ex-protection unit members said. Whitehead was released from prison in 2013 after serving five years for a $2 million identity theft scam.

“Yes it would [set a precedent],” a former executive protection unit member under Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The ex-protection unit member said Whitehead’s prior behavior would “raise red flags,” adding no one in the unit would complain because they’re not supposed to question the mayor.

“You’re voicing your concerns to deaf ears,” he said. “Nobody is going to say anything about it, unless something goes wrong, God forbid.”

A former detective in the unit said Adams’ presence would make him a potential witness in the criminal case against Abdullah.

“You don’t want the mayor called to testify in a criminal case. Why is the mayor getting involved in law enforcement? He’s not in law enforcement anymore. The defense lawyers are going to subpoena him, and depose him every chance they get,” the detective said.

City Hall declined to comment on how close the plan came to fruition. Adams said during a press conference Tuesday announcing Abdullah’s arrest that he didn’t want to share details about his role in the surrender because it could complicate the criminal case.

“This is an active case in front of the DA, and I’m not going to say anything that’s going to impede the investigation at all,” Adams said.

The unusual handoff — in which a Rolls-Royce-driving bishop would have delivered an accused killer to the mayor awaiting them at an NYPD stationhouse — didn’t happen because cops ran out of patience, sources said.

The NYPD got wind that Abdullah was meeting his attorney at the Legal Aid Society’s offices in lower Manhattan, sources said. Authorities swooped in and arrested him before he could be brought to the precinct stationhouse.

“We think [Adams] had the best of intentions,” an NYPD source indicated. “It was more of the bishop trying to ramp up the production.”

As for the arrest, the source described putting Abdullah in handcuffs as basic police work: “We saw a man wanted for murder leave a building and we didn’t know where he was going to go next.”

Legal Aid attorneys said the bishop had no approval to speak on their behalf about the suspect during the hourslong debate over his surrender. A police source alleged Whitehead was monitoring the media presence during the back-and-forth, waiting for a bigger crowd to arrive.

Whitehead did not return messages about the strange circumstances surrounding the arrest.

“We know the bishop is mad,” the NYPD source said. “But we’re not mad. The only person we’re mad at is the guy who killed a man for no reason.”

With Graham Rayman, Chris Sommerfeldt and Nicholas Williams

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 3

Geraldine Busby
3d ago

really this man is mentally I'll but knew he wanted a circus .Please and the pastor he wanted to wait so the circus got bigger. what a joke .Guess what mr. Enriquez just wanted to go to brunch.

Reply
5
Related
Daily News

Hate-filled suspect threatened to ‘get rid of all you Jews’ in Brooklyn

A hate-filled suspect accosted an orthodox Jewish man on a Brooklyn street, threatening to “Get rid of all you Jews,” police said Saturday. The attack was the latest in a growing trend of anti-Semitic hate crimes erupting in the city. The 18-year-old victim was on Park Ave. near Spencer St. in Bedford Stuyvesant about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday when the bald suspect walked up to him. “Am going to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn suspect attacked man on stoop, stole $6,000, police say

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn. A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police. It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights. The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said. The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Adams, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Mugger brutally beats man during Brooklyn robbery

A raging mugger mercilessly beat a man in a violent Brooklyn robbery caught on camera, police said Saturday. The 44-year-old victim was sitting on the stoop of a Dyker Heights apartment building near Bay Ridge and 13th Aves. about 12:50 a.m. on May 22 when the assailant stormed up and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, cops said. Video from a nearby surveillance camera ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn cops probing 911 gunshot report open fire on fleeing Honda CRV that struck officer; driver wounded

A uniformed NYPD officer opened fire on a driver who tried to run him down as he and his partner investigated a report of gunshots in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said. The motorist, who was behind the wheel of a Honda CRV, was wounded, said cops. The officers, members of the 90th Precinct’s Public Safety Team, were summoned the corner of Broadway and Lorimer St. in Williamsburg at 3:55 ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed in unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Thursday, police said. The 29-year-old victim was walking at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street when a man approached him from behind and pulled out a knife unprovoked, video of the incident showed. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Masked man slashes stranger on Upper East Side in unprovoked attack

A masked man repeatedly slashed a stranger during a frightening unprovoked attack caught on camera in Manhattan, police said Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had just bought lunch and was nearing the corner of Third Ave. and E. 63rd St. about 1:50 p.m. Thursday when the man in black jumped him, cops said. Video surveillance recovered from the Upper East Side scene shows the masked man riding ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
vnexplorer.net

NYC cop killer arrested for nearly blinding girlfriend in Brooklyn

A paroled cop killer is back behind bars on charges he assaulted and nearly blinded his girlfriend, authorities said. Steven Chirse, 64, was arrested Monday for allegedly beating up his much younger girlfriend in Brooklyn — two years after he was released from prison, where he served 36 years for murdering off-duty cop Angelo Brown during a robbery in 1984.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Felix Figueroa, 28, Murdered

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 0038 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 1801 Archer Street, within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 28-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the torso.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Murder#New York Daily News#Precinct Stationhouse
fox5ny.com

NYC subway shooting: Wake held for Daniel Enriquez

NEW YORK - The family and other loved ones of Daniel Enriquez paid their respects at a wake held in a funeral home in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday. Enriquez was heading to brunch last Sunday when a gunman shot and killed him while the subway they were riding was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

3 injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened in the Soundview section at 1880 Lafayette Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two people exited a sedan on Lafayette Avenue and began shooting in the direction of the victims. One […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man in Bronx street crew stabbed to death after gang brawl

A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a street fight with several other men in Parkchester early Friday, police said. Felix Figueroa, 28, a member of the Taylor Avenue Crew, was found unconscious with stab wounds to his upper body at Archer St. near Beach Ave. around 12:38 a.m., police said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital but he could not be saved. There were no immediate ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy