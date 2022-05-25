ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local school districts react to Texas schoolhouse shooting

By Scott Keith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Superintendents from St. Helens and Scappoose react to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnbB5_0fqI4Ijv00

School superintendents from St. Helens and Scappoose are expressing shock at the school shooting Tuesday, May 24, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, local authorities and state officials say.

Reaction in St. Helens

In a letter sent May 25 to district families, St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell wrote, "Once again, we are grieving a senseless tragedy. The St. Helens School District would like to express our deepest condolences to staff, students, families and the community of Robb Elementary School."

The letter states, "Our district makes every effort to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff, which is why we work closely and partner with the St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's office, Oregon State Patrol, as well as our local emergency managers."

Stockwell's letter notes that his school district meets regularly with local law enforcement and building administrators to implement the Standard Response Protocol and discuss the district's response to different emergency scenarios.

"We are also improving safety through a number of bond construction projects, thanks to the wonderful support of our St. Helens community," Stockwell added.

The district is part of a network that uses a tip line called SafeOregon in hopes of pro-actively identifying potential threats before they become emergencies.

Stockwell said local law enforcement agencies will have added police presence around the district and schools.

Reaction in Scappoose

In a letter posted on Facebook Tuesday, May 24, Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting today in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School. This evening, we hold the Robb Elementary staff, families, and Uvalde community in our hearts."

Porter wrote, "This horrendous act of violence will likely impact our students. It may cause them to question their safety in our schools. While we cannot give our children a guarantee that nothing bad will ever happen to them, we can reassure them that the adults around them will do everything in their power to keep them safe."

Porter's letter continues, "Please know that your student's safety is our absolute top priority. All our students and staff regularly practice emergency drills so that everyone is confident in the execution of these safety measures."

Concerned parents and teachers can visit SafeOregon, by going to safeoregon.com.

