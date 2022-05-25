ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Austin Might’ve Just Hinted at the Real Reason For His Split With Vanessa Amid His Romance With Kaia

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1mWS_0fqI302j00

Click here to read the full article.

Breaking his silence. Austin Butler finally talked about Vanessa Hudgens after their breakup. The Elvis star talked to GQ about how the end of their relationship felt on his part.

Austin expressed his feelings in his June 2022 GQ cover story on May 25, 2022. He offered a brief insight on how the breakup with The Princess Switch star affected him, telling the magazine, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

The actor’s comments came ahead of his appearance at Cannes for the premiere of Elvis , in which he stars in the titular role. He appeared alongside co-stars Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley at the French film festival.

Vanessa and Austin broke up in 2021 after dating for almost a decade. An insider revealed to E! News that the stars’ schedules were the reason for their breakup. Vanessa was busy in Europe filming The Princess Switch 2 , while Austin was busy filming the Baz Luhrman film about the King of Rock and Roll. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the insider said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

The two moved on pretty quickly. Shortly after news broke of their breakup, Austin was spotted leaving a yoga class with model Kaia Gerber in December 2021, which fueled dating rumors. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala where they posed for pictures, while Vanessa was hosting the Vogue livestream for the event. Meanwhile, Vanessa is dating Pittsburgh Pilot baseball player Cole Tucker . When she described their relationship, she told Glamour UK that “He’s his own person. Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.”

Austin and Vanessa do respect each other even though they are in different relationships. A source told Life & Style on December 27, 2021, that Vanessa is “totally cool” about her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with Kaia. “She has moved on,” the insider said. “She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0fqI302j00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Britney & Sam’s Prenup Is Taking ‘Longer Than Usual’—Her Fiancé Refuses to Be Left ‘Penniless’

Click here to read the full article. Get to work. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup is in hot water right now. The engaged duo is having quite a time dealing with their assets before their big wedding.  According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, “The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end.” The source confirmed that Sam wants to make sure everything is okay, so that he “doesn’t end up penniless if they separate.” However, Britney seems to be preoccupied with planning her big...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Amber Spent the Night With James Franco Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny—Here’s If They Had an Affair

Click here to read the full article. Just friends? Amber Heard and James Franco’s relationship was brought up during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on May 17, 2022. Johnny’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, cross-examined the Aquaman star with security footage from the night before Amber filed for divorce from Johnny. “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” the attorney asked, referring to the footage captured on May 22, 2016. Heard replied, “That’s correct.” Camille further interrogated the actress, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night … You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Tom Hanks
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
People

See the Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart

Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart. Between Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Tom Hanks as the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, scroll through to see the actors cast in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis and their uncanny resemblance to the real-life people they play.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#British Royal Family#French
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy