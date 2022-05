In a nutshell: If you play PC games in a hermetically sealed room or can otherwise manage to keep dust and moisture at bay, then Antec's cool-looking Cannon gaming chassis should be on your radar. Not only does it leave the top open to external elements, but the unique design also allows for the installation of two separate liquid cooling loops and lets you mount your GPU vertically on the front or left side.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO